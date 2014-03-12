Russ & Daughters sells smoked fish, cream cheese, bagels, rugelach and other traditionally Jewish foods. Its founder, Joel Russ, fled the pogroms of Eastern Europe for the United States in 1907, selling schmaltz herring—the cheap, fatty, plentiful fish that could be easily preserved in salt-brine—from a pushcart. He opened his shop in 1914 and his daughters Hattie, Ida and Anne began working the counter as pre-teens. Russ kept his store open twelve hours a day, seven days a week. As Hattie, who will turn 101 next month, remembers in the film, he also kept prices low: “[They] were ridiculous: eight cents a quarter [pound] for lox, and salmons three for fifty [cents]. Herrings, three for ten.”

In the 1930s, after his daughters had married, Russ made a startling move: he made them partners in the business and renamed his store “Russ & Daughters,” a practice unheard of at the time.

Niki Russ Federman, 36, the fourth-generation Russ who now co-owns the business with her cousin, Josh Russ Tupper, told me by phone that according to family lore, when Russ made the change, “people were shocked; they had never seen a business that said ‘and Daughters,’ and were sure it was the way to take a reputable business down the drain.” As far as the family knows—they are still researching it—it was the first business in the nation to include “and Daughters” in its name.