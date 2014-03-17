"Actually" Is the Most Futile, Overused Word on the Internet

“We found that in many cases the claims with which the partner disagreed had never been stated or even clearly implied,” Smith told me in an email. “Rather the partner was drawing an inference based on subtle cues or social norms about what the partner would believe was then signaling a disagreement with that.” Actually, when used as discourse marker (and often as a proposition, i.e. “I actually think we should order pizza instead."), has come to signal a difference of opinion, not facts.

Whereas basically and well are relatively harmless tics that crowd our sentences, actually has an attitude. Consider this recent headline from Business Insider: "Women in Tech Actually Don’t Get Paid Less Than Men." Or Maureen Dowd's defense of Barack Obama after Sarah Palin accused him of “wearing mom jeans”: “Actually, the jeans the president wore in the Oval Office, talking to Putin on the phone last weekend, looked good.”

Especially on the Internet, a platform where everyone is trying to stake an intellectual claim in comments sections or on Twitter, actually often expresses a very specific attitude: condescension. Salon contributor Roxane Gay, a writing professor at Eastern Illinois University, told me in an email, “When people use the word actually in many contexts, they are implying that they have exclusive access to a font of incontrovertible knowledge. When they actually you, they are offering you a gift.”