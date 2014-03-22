The Sad Truth About Philip Seymour Hoffman

Since the death of Philip Seymour Hoffman, many have been renting his movies. That’s how I rediscovered a moment in Owning Mahowny, made in Canada, released in 2003, and directed by Richard Kwietniowski. Hoffman plays a trusted bank employee who skims funds from the bank to fuel his addiction to gambling. Heavily in debt, he is uncovered and arrested. The real man on whom the story is based went to prison for six years and reformed. Hoffman never found so clear an escape. The fraud is hard to follow—maybe you need a few years working in a bank. Not that the density is troubling. From early on, we realize the key to this story is whether Mahowny hopes to get away with it all, or is secretly determined to be exposed.

He has a girlfriend, played by Minnie Driver, another bank employee, not too bright and not as appealing as Driver can be. They travel together, and there is a scene in a hotel room where Mahowny is taking a shower when she wants to talk to him. The camera is fixed on the shower curtain. It draws back and there is Hoffman, pink-skinned, blond-haired, dripping, prepared to talk to her but as always driven to avoid her scrutiny. This man is fleshy, overweight; he looks unhealthy or downcast, not clean or refreshed. The shower has not touched his blankness—what chance does she have? That is the character, of course; but it is Hoffman the actor, too. And there is something disconcerting in Mahowny’s stare: it is close to a passive-aggressive withdrawal from the world. It is the actor saying, “Well, I am going to look like this. The fuck with looking like an actor, or a lead actor.” It is clear that the man had to act, but it is just as plain that something in that compulsion horrified him.

There is no reason to rake over the sketchy things we know about the real Hoffman. Not even an immense biography and a confessional autobiography would say enough to make that history clear. The only thing I know is his work. That is why I was drawn to the moment in Owning Mahowny, as it carried nakedness beyond that unclothed body in some Canadian room for the purposes of a movie.

What is it that we expect from an actor? Hoffman was always busy. He was forty-six when he died, and by then he had accumulated sixty-three credits as a screen actor. That is more than average. By the age of eighty, Marlon Brando had forty-six credits. You might retort that, well, Brando was famously disenchanted with acting as a career or an art, and with himself as its practitioner. But he was more often amused than we might say of Hoffman. At the start of The Godfather, on the day of his daughter’s marriage, Vito Corleone has reason to be content, and Brando lets that show. He made comedies over the years. He had strange scenes—as in The Missouri Breaks—where he seemed to know a kind of bliss. Of course he often played desperate characters, and played them with understanding—Last Tango in Paris, Apocalypse Now. Yet even in his dark films, there were instants of insight and pleasure. Such things were within Brando, and he could not help but let them out. He was an actor who sensed the rhythm and release of orgasm. That’s the mercy he pursues in Last Tango.