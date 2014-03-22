The Sad Truth About Philip Seymour Hoffman

Of course, his death is a play in itself. Perhaps all accidental deaths or suicides prompt the storytelling urge in us. We hardly need to know whether Hoffman was addicted to drugs, or for how long; the actor was attached to pain, dismay, and the implausibility of himself for most of his working life. That’s why it is so hard to watch him without being weighed down by the near-constant message. It is truly remarkable that a man so conventionally unphotogenic sustained a movie career so close to stardom. Moreover, he seemed obsessed by that implausibility. In turn, a generation of actors learned to see him at the same time as a master and a wreck. That riddle is surely hinted at in The Master itself.

It is also a culmination of the culture of acting that has prevailed in America for seventy years—the culture of the Method, Lee Strasberg, and Stanislavski—in which the actor is asked to find the emotions of a role in his own experience. Brando was heretofore the classic example of how that training might take the turmoil in an actor as the material for drama. But Hoffman is imprisoned in his crisis. He was a sublimely gifted player, especially skilled at reticence, masked inwardness, and repressed emotion (indeed, repressed life). But he seemed on the point of losing faith in acting and in the hope that the show might be entertaining. If Synecdoche, New York achieves its aim, it also signals retreat, illness, and closure; it is like an end to movies and the show business.

No movie actor has risked so much on despondency. This is not to say that every film star has been single-mindedly happy: we know enough to appreciate the uneasiness in Chaplin and Keaton, Tracy and Bogart, or Jack Nicholson and Daniel Day-Lewis, from biographical sketches and from some of their screen work. Yet those fellows also exploded with energy, mirth, and motion. It is an intriguing dilemma, and it gets at the heart of what entertainment is meant to be, especially at the movies. Not everyone can be as blithe, fluid, and enchanting as Fred Astaire. Cary Grant once remarked on how he longed to be that Cary Grant fellow whom strangers enjoyed. But in Philip Seymour Hoffman there is something as bleak as the idea of no more fun. That is as hard to take as the loss of someone still young who seemed born to act. It leaves you feeling that we are in a bad place. Are we beginning to wonder if we no longer deserve entertainment?