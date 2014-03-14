This Romantic Comedy About The Middle-Aged Isn't Just for Your Parents

Jim Broadbent is sixty-four; Lindsay Duncan is sixty-three. Plenty of us are in the same uneasy, open boat, but that serves to contradict one of the great canards of the film world. I am thinking of the notion that most films are made for an audience in the age range of two to eighteen. For years, we agonized over that orthodoxy, but by now it’s floating off into the deep darkness like George Clooney’s character in Gravity. Of course, there are movies for kids, and yes, I believe the poll that said, in the days before the Oscars were awarded, that 67 percent of Americans had seen not one of the nine movies nominated for Best Picture. But for Gravity, that number would have been significantly higher. Say it was 75 percent. That still leaves 25 going spare, and remember that the domestic audience for the Academy evening was 43 million, far less than 25 percent of Americans.

In other words, there is a mass of people who watch Turner Classic Movies, who use Netflix and who wait for those motion pictures that are adult, essentially free of violence and special effects, humane, challenging, and … rather like the life they lead. That rallying of people older than forty (let’s say) has changed the face of moviegoing, and it has altered the personality of the Academy. The big box-office pictures rarely get a glimpse of Oscar these days. After all, the bronze man is a senior citizen himself and one day perhaps he will have that hideous proposed Academy museum as his retirement home.

Meanwhile, Le Week-End (with Broadbent and Duncan) is a treasure chest. Nick and Meg Burrows have been married thirty years. They’re leaving Birmingham for a few days to celebrate the anniversary of their honeymoon, the last time they saw Paris. He is a philosophy professor at a university—or he was; he’s just been “retired”—and she is a teacher. They have a son, who sponges off them. They are very fond still, but wary of age and all the energies they feel may be slipping. She thinks he’s foolish and romantic; he regards her as tough and rather chilly. They’re both right, and they’re taking a hell of a chance going back to Paris.

That’s the first thing to note in a film that should not be treated as a soft, middle-aged romance. The Burrows are in danger of falling out of love and marriage. What begins as a mature couple reacquainting themselves with Paris slips into remarkable darkness. There are moments of sexual invitation and refusal that are startlingly direct. About halfway through the film, you may realize that this union could fall apart, and you can feel the reasons why. You don’t have to be in your sixties to feel afraid for them.