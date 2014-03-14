This Romantic Comedy About The Middle-Aged Isn't Just for Your Parents

You don’t need to be told that Jim Broadbent is a magnificent and gentle actor. He won the supporting player Oscar as the husband in Iris. He was the gruff owner of Derby County football club in The Damned United. He was the frenzied impresario Zidler in Moulin Rouge, W.S. Gilbert in Mike Leigh’s Topsy-Turvy and Margaret Thatcher’s husband in The Iron Lady. If he’s ever given a bad performance, they burned it. But Lindsay Duncan is less familiar. She originated the part of Mme de Merteuil in the stage play of Les Liaisons Dangereuses (the Glenn Close role in the film). She was in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Pinter’s The Homecoming on the London stage. She took a lead role in the original television version of Traffik. She is still an attractive woman, but the bleakness with which Meg sometimes regards her husband and herself is the heart of darkness for older people, a mixture of sadness and dismay. Duncan and Broadbent are flawless together, but they are better still in moments of helpless loneliness.

But there’s more. In Paris, on the street, they bump into Morgan, an American and an old friend of Nick’s. Indeed, as a young man he saw Nick as a mentor. But whereas Nick has gone to ground, Morgan has been a flier. He writes best-selling books. He has a grand Paris apartment , a new wife, much younger, and he has made her pregnant. He is played by Jeff Goldblum (as it happens, 61). Morgan is an amiable flake hiding behind a large ego and non-stop talk. He is the sort of American often mocked in British films. But Goldblum makes him brilliant, endearing and infuriating. He goes back to the 1970s and he has remained a character actor instead of a lead. (One exception to that is his drastically altered hero in David Cronenberg’s The Fly.) I don’t think he’s ever been better than he is here

Don’t run away with the idea that this is a film for your parents. There is no reason why people under 40 or pushing 30 shouldn’t see it. They might as well start the learning process while they can. But if you’re determined to be “young,” take a look at Jean-Luc Godard‘s film about young outcasts, Bande a Part (1964), before you see Le Week-End. I won’t spoil it for you. But that preparation will enhance your experience and underline the enduring principle that glorious kids reach a point where their bodies ache and their dreams creak.