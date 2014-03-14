The 'Veronica Mars' Movie Gives Fans What They Want—And That's a Good Thing

In 2007, his show on the verge of cancellation, Thomas deliberately avoided wrapping things up too neatly in the last episode; he didn’t want to “make it easy” for the network executives to pull the plug. They did anyway, and fans were left with an untidy ending: Veronica’s need for revenge had alienated her friends, screwed over her family; her love life was in disarray; in the final scene, we see her walking through a messy downpour, shivering, wet, and alone. It was one of the bleakest series finales in recent years—and one of the best, I think, striking the same ambiguous, melancholy note as fellow gone-before-their-time shows: “Freaks and Geeks,” “My So-Called Life,” “Terriers,” and “Enlightened.” Made while everyone could see the writing on the wall, these finales leave their characters preserved in possibility, on the verge of something scary and new. That was where Veronica stayed, perched at the realization that her guiding philosophy (“You get tough, and then you get even”) was no longer healthy or sustainable.

In the years after, fans clamored for resolution, but I wasn’t one of them. Sure, my “Veronica Mars” super-fan credentials were otherwise unimpeachable. I’ve lost count of how many times I’d made my way through the series, and if you make the mistake of asking, I’ll happily deliver a longwinded explanation of why Veronica is destined to end up with Logan Echolls (Jason Dohring), her self-destructive homme fatale, not her milquetoast college boyfriend Piz. But I already had closure. Rob Thomas hadn’t written the happy ending I wanted, but the troublesome one the show needed.

In the movie, we catch up with Veronica eight years later: She’s abandoned the P.I. biz for a stable life in New York, and she hasn’t worked a case since we last saw her. Then she gets a call from Logan, the old flame who needs her help just like he always used to. Logan’s predicament—his pop-star girlfriend has been murdered and he’s the main suspect—provides the over-arching mystery and a reason for Veronica to return to Neptune; a ten-year high school reunion gives an excuse for the rest of the cast to appear. It’s a condensed version of a “Veronica Mars” season-long mystery, and after eight years, that’s exhilarating. If you’ve never seen “Veronica Mars,” you’ll understand what’s happening but miss the character beats. Then again, if you’ve never seen “Veronica Mars,” what are you waiting for?