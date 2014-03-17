Scott Brown May Win His Senate Race. But President? Please.

Problem is, in his three years as Massachusetts senator he did little to distinguish himself, either in terms of meaningful legislation or oversight. The one indelible mark he left was to seriously weaken the Dodd-Frank financial regulation bill by stripping out a $19 billion bank tax and softening the “Volcker rule.” Whatever it meant to be a “Scott Brown Republican,” as he famously promised, he was in practice an enabler of the most obstructionist GOP tactics, voting loyally to maintain filibusters on Democratic legislation and nominees. After his 2012 defeat to Elizabeth Warren, it’s obvious in hindsight that his greatest accomplishment was to be elected in the first place, in a combination of savvy campaigning and dumb luck that depended heavily on public distaste for healthcare reform in early 2010.

To his credit, Brown seems to understand this, which explains everything about his Granite State rollout thus far. The 90-second video he released Friday was filled with jabs at the Affordable Care Act (and Shaheen, who supported it). “If we don’t like Obamacare, we can get rid of it,” he promised, a line that seemed more suited to the midterm elections of 2010 than those of 2014. Public disapproval of the law has of course spiked since its bungled unveiling at the end of last year, and Republicans across the country will be testing the issue’s potency before November. Still, attacks on “Obamacare Democrats” sounds more like a Scott Brown Greatest Hits collection than a campaign strategy in an increasingly blue state.

Even if New Hampshire needs an Obamacare Avenger, it's not clear whether Brown is the best man for the job. Though he owed his Massachusetts victory in large part to off-year outrage against the Affordable Care Act, his objection to the bill was one of circumstance, not based on first principles. Instead of opposing the policy of universal coverage as such, Brown pointed out that Massachusetts had already reformed its healthcare market (thanks to fellow Republican Mitt Romney), and therefore shouldn’t have to subsidize the losers in other states who couldn’t keep their own house in order. This parochial outlook allowed him to couch his opposition in a useful exceptionalism, but was essentially a dodge and a huge middle finger to the uninsured in places like New Hampshire, along with the rest of the country.