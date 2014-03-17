The Crimean Referendum to Join Russia Was an Unconstitutional Sham

The place to find observers is in Europe, where the multiple levels of administration—local, regional, national, European—provide a glut of people with impressive-sounding titles and a lot of time on their hands. I shared a plane into Simferopol with several members of the Flemish parliament, who equated Crimea’s referendum with their own desire to shed the chafing Belgian yoke.

“If it’s legal or illegal does not matter because every nation has the right to say that it can be independent. When a nation wants to be independent or wants to go on its own, we must allow it to,” said Frank Creyelman, as we waited to board in Moscow.

He said he had been invited to observe the poll by an organisation called EODE, though he couldn’t remember what the acronym stands for—“Eurasian Democracy something something.”

The letters EODE actually stand for Eurasian Observatory for Democracy and Elections, and it declares on its website that it shares the values of “the current Russian leadership and V.V. Putin.” It had apparently managed to persuade a whole group of European nonentities that it was a respectable organisation, however, including Fabrizio Bertot, an Italian member of the European Parliament. “I’m not in charge of them, they just invited me. I know just the name, that’s enough. It’s the Eurasian Observatory, so I’m here to observe,” he told me after giving a press conference to a thicket of Russian television cameras.

And what was the conclusion of his observation?

“The conditions in which this referendum is being done are completely democratic,” he told a Russian television channel, while I eavesdropped.

The leaders of the Tatars, who make up just 15 percent of Crimea’s population, although they are its aboriginal inhabitants, have declared a boycott, saying the referendum is unconstitutional—a position shared by every government in the world except Russia, Syria, and North Korea.

In a polling station in a school in the mainly Tatar region of Kamenka, local officials declined to tell me how many people had come to vote, and explained away the fact that not a single person came in during the half-hour I was there.

“It’s just that it’s lunchtime so there is no one here. Besides, today is Sunday so people are relaxing, they are busy at home, doing home things,” said Alexander Ovtsenov, deputy chairman of the commission.

A boycott is embarrassing but, don’t worry, it does not really matter, thanks to the care you have taken over the question. The Tatars have no option of voting to stay in Ukraine, so cannot influence the result. That leaves the last word to Larisa Shmeleva, a blonde retired music teacher who came to vote in central Simferopol early in the morning.

“I voted for Russia because it is my homeland. It is my home and I was born here in 1946. We are returning home at last, thank God,” she told me, after casting her ballot with her daughter Kristina. Even before the polls closed, the parties had already begun.