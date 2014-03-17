The Crimean Referendum to Join Russia Was an Unconstitutional Sham

The answer to that last question is: Yes, if you follow these three simple steps.

First, think about the words on the ballot paper. Crimea avoided the yes/no dichotomy traditionally favoured by referendum organisers, and offered instead two options: Do you want to join Russia? Or do you want to make Crimea independent, by returning to the (abortive) constitution of 1992?

Since there is no sign that anyone in Crimea wants to be independent, that is actually one option, with no way of voting against it. The ballot boxes are transparent, and I have seen hundreds of ballot papers. All but one was marked in favor of Russia (in the one exception, the voter accidentally ticked both boxes). Had the voters been given the chance of voting to stay in Ukraine, there was a risk they might have chosen it. The phrasing of the question is crucial, that’s lesson number one.