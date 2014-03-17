Obama Is Cracking Down on For-Profit Colleges—And Liberals Should Applaud Him for It

Given the recent growth in the industry, APSCU was not happy with the proposed rule. “It is clear that the department was never interested in constructive input or ensuring that student access is protected,” Steve Gunderson, a former Wisconsin congressman and the current president of APSCU, said in conference call on Friday. He called the administration’s proposed regulation “an ideological declaration of war” on for-profit colleges, but did not know if they would challenge the regulation again in court.

In 2011, the Obama administration’s first attempt at “gainful employment” could not pass a court challenge. The original rule evaluated for-profits on two major criteria:

1. Thirty five percent or more of a school’s graduates must be repaying their loans.

2. The estimated loan payment must be less than 12 percent of a student’s total income and 30 percent of his or her discretionary income.

A judge ruled that the 35 percent threshold was arbitrary and struck it down. However, he ruled that the second provision, the debt-to-earnings ratio, was legal, because it was based on expert studies and industry practices. But because the two roles were intertwined with each other, he threw out the entire regulation.

The new regulation keeps the debt-to-earnings ratio test and replaces the loan repayment test with a loan default rate. Less than 30 percent of a program’s graduates can be in default. If a program fails the debt-to-earnings test in any two out of three consecutive years or if it fails the loan default rate test for any three consecutive years, it becomes ineligible to receive federal grants and scholarships. Since federal dollars make up such a significant percentage of for-profits’ revenue, ineligibility is a death sentence.

The administration is not looking to end eligibility for these programs. (It estimates that 24 percent of the 8,000 institutions that would be affected would fail one of the tests this year.) The goal is to give these programs skin in the game so that they have an economic incentive to set their graduates up for success.

“We really want to ensure that the focus is on improving programs. Those programs that are ineligible that are performing below the minimum standards now – our goal is really not to close those programs,” said James Kvaal, deputy director of the White House’s Domestic Policy Council. “Our goal is to improve those programs. We’ve tried to make sure that this rule is designed with that in mind."

APSCU's argument that they serve non-traditional students is certainly true, but for-profit colleges have clearly become an easy way for Wall Street to make money in recent years. In 2009, publicly traded for-profits had an average profit margin of 19.7 percent and generated a total of $3.2 billion in pre-tax profit. Most of that money is coming straight from the federal government. If it were used to set students up to succeed, then it would be money well spent. But it's clear that for-profits are not living up to that standard. They're spending more resources trying to recruit students so they can capture federal dollars and less money offering them a valuable education. This regulation is designed to crack down on the worst offenders. If that means students will lose access to some scholarships and opportunities at those schools, as APSCU warns, that's not a bad thing.