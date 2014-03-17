The Morning After: Crimea Awakens to Hangovers and Confusion

“I have never been happier than I am now,” he told me.

Judging by the deserted streets Monday morning, most of the celebrants slept off their hangovers. But there was no rest for Aksyonov. He and the Crimean parliament zipped through a series of laws which he publicized on Twitter throughout the day. Crimea will join Russia. Crimea will move to Moscow time. The budget will be doubled thanks to Russian money. Then he flew to Moscow, pausing only to tweet jokes about the sanctions that Washington and Brussels had just imposed on Russian and Crimean officials.

I went to a café with Tatyana Skorik, a handsome blonde Ukrainian woman whose hands shook throughout our conversation, a bracelet in the Ukrainian colors of blue and yellow trembling on her wrist. She had not gone to the square to see the Russians’ celebration, or even watched it on television. “I could not watch this, it would be like watching lunatics celebrate. The Soviet Union used to put sane people in mental hospitals, and that’s what I feel like, as if I am a sane person who’s been put in a mental hospital,” she said.

Skorik asked how Crimea could move from one country to another in just a few weeks. Where would it get gas, power and water—all of which come from mainland Ukraine? What would happen to the rights they had got used to? Would they have to adopt Russian laws, such as one that mandates prison for anyone supporting separatism? “We Christians believe we have three mothers: our mother, our motherland, and the Virgin Mary. I lost my mother to cancer a year ago, and now this cancer is killing my motherland. All I have left is the Virgin Mary,” she said.

Most banks in Simferopol were closed for the day, but a branch of Russia’s Sberbank was open, and a regular stream of customers approached its cashiers to ask what would happen to their money. The cashiers, though they had no more idea than anyone else, tried to re-assure them. “The money will not be lost, it will be accessible, though I don’t know myself what will happen. Don’t worry, though, everything will be fine, everything will be accessible,” a dark-haired cashier reassured a middle-aged couple. “The banks will work but we do not know in what currency at the moment.”