Putin Just Recognized Crimea's Independence. The Next Couple of Days Will Determine What That Means.

Today, Vladimir Putin signed a declaration that, based on the results of yesterday's referendum in Crimea, Russia recognizes the peninsula as an independent country. Starting today.

What does it mean? Unclear.

The way I see it, there are two options.

Option 1: Abkhazia redux. Have you heard of the great and glorious republic of Abkhazia? It was once a province of Georgia, but after the Russian-Georgian War of 2008, it became an independent nation, recognized by Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, a couple islands in the Pacific, and no one else. Abkhazia, just across the border from Sochi, is still war-ravaged and dependent on the Kremlin for money, and it has made any relations between Russia and Georgia near impossible. But it taught, in Moscow's view, an important lesson to Tbilisi, Washington, and Brussels: this is our backyard, and don't you even think of recruiting former Soviet republics into your little Western clubs.