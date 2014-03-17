Nate Silver’s Not As Foxy As He Thinks He Is

There’s a touch of the hedgehog about Silver. Silver argues in his book that viewing the world without pre-existing biases and with a strong sense of probability is superior. “When we construct these stories,” he writes in The Signal and the Noise of hedgehogs’ premises, “we can lose the ability to think about the evidence critically.” He was similarly wary about the use of anecdotes in his introduction, although he acknowledged that FiveThirtyEight will use them occasionally. Many great thinkers would disagree with Silver and insist on the importance of such stories; religious thinkers are one example. It doesn’t make them right, but it doesn’t make Silver right, either. What it suggests is that the belief that human-imposed conceits get in the way of what the facts tell us is itself a hedgehog-like insight.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with Silver’s hedgehog status, although I imagine Silver would be rather prickly about the charge. But by denying his own “ideological priors,” Silver risks obscuring the limits of his approach.

That limit isn’t his fealty to numbers and data, a fealty that anyway he partially disavows in Monday’s article. Rather, it’s the importance he places on outcomes. (His emphasis on outcomes is why he thinks it so important not to let ideological premises interfere with observable facts.) Silver is all about outcomes, and in a way that suggests he may not fully own up to it. When he criticized Politico, a favorite bête noire, for trying to cover politics “like it’s sports, but not in an intelligent way at all,” he left unsaid that he himself covers politics like it’s sports—focused on who is likelier to win and who is likelier to lose. No wonder Politico’s Dylan Byers is really excited for the new FiveThirtyEight. Those two sparring partners are likely more similar than Silver would prefer to admit. “By adding probabilities to analysis,” Byers writes, “Silver is putting his neck on the line every time he hits publish—and it’s always fun to watch someone put their neck on the line.” Yes, particularly if you’re Politico’s media reporter!

Silver’s outcome-intensive approach risks obscuring the processes and the personalities, the ideas and the ideologies, which in politics matter also. A myopic focus on outcomes can also prove fatal to storytelling, which Silver announced was a prime goal of his site: though data journalism and narrative journalism need not be mutually exclusive, a data-based story still needs to tell a good story; and stories have beginnings and middles, too.

True, in certain areas, all we really do care about are outcomes. “Just W’s and L’s,” as Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia told Silver for Silver’s book. It is no coincidence that when Silver wrote, “It is forecasting’s original sin to put politics, personal glory, or economic benefit before the truth of the forecast. Sometimes it is done with good intentions, but it always makes the forecast worse,” it was in his chapter on weather—the best example of a field where outcomes basically are the only important thing. (It might be fun to understand pressure systems, but all anybody needs to know is whether or not it’s going to rain.)