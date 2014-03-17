Nate Silver’s Not As Foxy As He Thinks He Is

True, in certain areas, all we really do care about are outcomes. “Just W’s and L’s,” as Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia told Silver for Silver’s book. It is no coincidence that when Silver wrote, “It is forecasting’s original sin to put politics, personal glory, or economic benefit before the truth of the forecast. Sometimes it is done with good intentions, but it always makes the forecast worse,” it was in his chapter on weather—the best example of a field where outcomes basically are the only important thing. (It might be fun to understand pressure systems, but all anybody needs to know is whether or not it’s going to rain.)

But FiveThirtyEight’s purview has expanded to far more than sports and the weather to include politics, science, even “Life.” Outcomes aren’t always the most important thing about “Life.” And when you combine Silver’s insistence on focusing on outcomes with his emphasis on data, you can get something like Monday’s “Life” section post on the merits and demerits of toilet-seat covers by one of the site’s authors. The piece succeeded in making me interested in the cultural and social implications of toilet-seat covers, but failed to do what it sought to do, namely, tell me whether I should use them.

Outcomes aren’t even always the most important thing about sports! FiveThirtyEight’s NCAA tournament predictions will give you the likelihood of various outcomes and may help you win your pool. But they won’t tell you which games to watch, or which teams to root for or against. Other sites will, so that’s fine. FiveThirtyEight need not provide all the answers. It just needs to avoid deluding itself into believing it does.