It's always a bit unnerving to hypothesize about the films of Lars von Trier. Lurking underneath any commentary one might offer is the disquieting suspicion that the Danish director of such unforgettable films as Dancer in the Dark and Melancholia has already considered these criticisms and has loaded his films, in one way or another, with subtle retorts to each of them. He seems to have found the sweet spot between profundity and sheer ridiculousness, urging his audiences to come up with theories in one scene only to mock these theories in the next.

His latest, Nymphomaniac, which arrives in the U.S. on VOD and in theaters in two parts, has already inspired several thought pieces, your usual mix of fanboys gushing over its artistic genius and detractors labeling it tedious and self-important (some do both in the same piece). Pre-opening hype has once again been fever-pitched, focusing on the hardcore sex (fellatio, a penis montage), the curious casting (Shia LaBeouf, Christian Slater) and the familiar prediction that the film is going to piss people off. Pissing people off is one of von Trier's specialties.

I wasn't particularly pissed off while watching Nymphomaniac, but I found it impossible not to think of Blue is the Warmest Color, another recent film with lots of graphic sex whose Tunisian-French director, Abdellatif Kechiche, got a lot of flak for his arguably gratuitous lesbian sex scene and numerous close-ups of a naked Adèle Exarchopoulos, who was 18 at the time of filming. It may seem pointless to interrogate male directors' depiction of female sexuality in a world where most directors are male, but one wonders if these men are conflating a willingness to depict women's sex lives explicitly with an honest examination of female sexuality.

Herein lies the conundrum: One can't make a movie about nymphomania and not have it be about female sexuality. Von Trier knows this. Still, the film is defiantly ambiguous about its feminist inclinations. He uses the archaic, judgmental term “nymphomaniac” as the film's title, but then has a character explain that a nymph is not just a beautiful young girl but also the term for the young insects used as fishing lures. We are witness to a parade of sexual acts, some featuring stereotypical male fantasies involving teenage girls in schoolgirl uniforms making bets on who can screw the most men on a train. But then we see this same group of young girls swearing off love, chanting “mea maxima vulva” as they promise to each other never to sleep with the same man twice.