I wasn't particularly pissed off while watching Nymphomaniac, but I found it impossible not to think of Blue is the Warmest Color, another recent film with lots of graphic sex whose Tunisian-French director, Abdellatif Kechiche, got a lot of flak for his arguably gratuitous lesbian sex scene and numerous close-ups of a naked Adèle Exarchopoulos, who was 18 at the time of filming. It may seem pointless to interrogate male directors' depiction of female sexuality in a world where most directors are male, but one wonders if these men are conflating a willingness to depict women's sex lives explicitly with an honest examination of female sexuality.

Herein lies the conundrum: One can't make a movie about nymphomania and not have it be about female sexuality. Von Trier knows this. Still, the film is defiantly ambiguous about its feminist inclinations. He uses the archaic, judgmental term “nymphomaniac” as the film's title, but then has a character explain that a nymph is not just a beautiful young girl but also the term for the young insects used as fishing lures. We are witness to a parade of sexual acts, some featuring stereotypical male fantasies involving teenage girls in schoolgirl uniforms making bets on who can screw the most men on a train. But then we see this same group of young girls swearing off love, chanting “mea maxima vulva” as they promise to each other never to sleep with the same man twice.

Joe, played by Charlotte Gainsbourg as an adult and Stacy Martin in the flashbacks, insists that her exploits are reprehensible, that she's a terrible, shameful person, a sinner. But Seligman (Stellan Skarsgard), the bookish, genial elderly gentleman to whom she tells her tale, is not having any of it. For every confession Joe makes to Selgiman, he finds a metaphor not just to justify but honor her choices. When she and her friend are walking down the corridor of the train looking for men to have sex with, he tells her they are like fly-fisherman “reading the river.” When they can't find willing men, he tells her it’s just like fishing in a stream where, “as it happens, either none of the fish are feeding, or they all feed at the same time! They go into feeding frenzy.” When Jerome (Shia Laboeuf) takes Joe's virginity with three thrusts in the front, and five in the back, Seligman exclaims that three and five are Fibonacci numbers, examples of which boldly flash across the screen. The metaphors go on and on, incorporating Edgar Allen Poe and delirium tremens, the polyphonic cantus firmus compositions found in Bach, as well as riffs on the nature of long walks and eating rugelach with a cake fork.