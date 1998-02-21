But, as the Times says, "His real influence in Washington derives not from his past titles, but from the force of his personality and the quality of his judgment." "Judgment" has become the preferred euphemism these days for what Washington fixers offer, now that Michael Deaver (another Strauss pal) has discredited the formerly favored "access."

The idea that someone like Strauss is a great fount of "judgment" is about one-third humbug directed at potential critics, about one-third humbug directed at his customers themselves—business clients, presidents, journalists—and about one-third true. But it's judgment of a particular kind. As Carter's chief of staff, Hamilton Jordan, put it in his memoir: "It was always helpful for me to hear what Strauss was saying, because I knew that his 'ideas' were more accurately an amalgam of the collective thoughts and opinions of the Washington political and media establishments." What Strauss really sells to outsider presidents like Carter and Reagan (payment in ego) and to corporate clients (payment in cash) is Washington's blessing.

What he sells to journalists is more subtle. Strauss "gives good quote," as they say, and leaks when he's got something to leak. But it's not as a source that reporters value Strauss. They generally know blarney when they hear it. Jordan describes Strauss's technique of inventing a reason to talk to Carter, however briefly, so he could lunch out on, "As I was saying to the president..." What seduces journalists into Strauss's conspiracy of hype is more Strauss's mastery of the peculiar Washington style of flattery-by-insult ("How the hell are you, you old pigfucker?"); his genuine interest in their view of things (always a sure sign of wisdom in others), which he can recycle; in short, his warm embrace—his reassurance that there is a Washington establishment and they're in it.

Virtually everyone in Washington recognizes that Bob Strauss is 99 percent hot air, yet they all maintain this "elder statesman" and "Mr. Democrat" routine like some sort of elaborate prank on the rest of the world. Is it unsporting not to play along? I don't think so. It's a little too convenient for conservatives and Republicans that "Mr. Democrat" should be a man so obviously more interested in being seen as a friend of the president than in who the president happens to be. It’s an insult to the Democratic Party—partly self-inflicted, to be sure—that its symbolic head should be a man whose political influence is out for hire to the highest bidder. And it’s a telling comment on the Washington establishment that so laughably shallow a figure should be considered one of its “wise men.”

Of course Strauss may be no different from the Democratic elder statesmen of the past. Someone like Clark Clifford worked harder to keep a patina of "law office" on his lobbying business, and came on like a Brahmin, in contrast to Strauss's po'boy routine. But basically the scam was the same.

In fact, every great capital probably has a Mr. Fixit, a self-promoting middle-man who is a friend of all sides no matter how mutually opposed they may be. In Tehran, when you're in need of "judgment," you look up the elder statesman and wise man Manucher Ghorbanifar. He doesn't have much in common, spiritually, with the ruling ayatollahs. They let him make his millions and keep his body parts in one place because he's useful to them. But at least no one calls him "Mr. Shiite."