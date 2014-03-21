The Story Behind the Greatest Movie Never Made

Jodorowsky's Dune (directed by Frank Pavich)

Anyone who goes to the movies too much gets to know the feeling: You’re looking at a preview for coming attractions; you take it for granted that the preview is a grab-bag of lies and half-truths; but you suspect it is better or more suggestive than the whole, finished film you are about to sit through. That’s a problem with so many films: They’re finished before they begin. The smothering process of orderly progression has killed the dream. So the makers wrote a script and then they rewrote it; they cast and recast; they made the sets and costumes; they rehearsed until they knew it by heart. They shot the script, take after take, all carefully numbered so that the editing would be more efficient. It all worked, like clockwork—but that may be better for clocks than for movies.

Do I really believe all this, or hasn’t every critic sometimes begged the unrestrained vanity and prodigal impulsiveness of filmmakers to be more sensible? Well, yes, of course, common sense can be irresistible if you’re living in a madhouse. But common sense can be crushing, too. Case in point, Un Chien Andalou, made in 1929 by Luis Buñuel and Salvador Dalí, is savagely unordered and piercingly crazy. I think I’d rather see it tonight than the most sensible films of 1929.

And Dalí is a segue. In 1974, more or less, Alejandro Jodorowsky thought of making a movie of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic Dune. Jodorowsky, Chilean by birth, had made El Topo in 1970, a surreal Western, which had become a favorite midnight movie in many parts of the world. It is “unforgettable”, though I have forgotten it; it is “spectacularly cinematic”, and I suspect it is awful. Never mind, no society has ever imposed a law banning awful films.

Somehow or other, Jodo had got hold of several million dollars of new budget. He talked of casting Dalí, David Carradine, Mick Jagger and Orson Welles in the film, and they all said “yes”, as if that meant very much. Saying “yes” is like I love you, without a deal. More practically he hired a number of graphic artists (Chris Foss, Moebius and H.R. Giger) and they accumulated a huge collection of artwork—fantastical, beautiful but expensive to make—that made up the book or storyboard for the film. It was all there, on paper, said Jodo. But when the financiers saw this plan and spent a few minutes talking to the hugely charming, effusively creative but head-in-the-clouds Jodorowsky, they turned all sensible. The film was killed. The rights to Dune moved on, and in a few years the property was made by Dino de Laurentiis, with David Lynch directing. What joy, says Jodo, to find that even the very talented Lynch had made a terrible film out of Dune.