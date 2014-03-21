The Story Behind the Greatest Movie Never Made

And Dalí is a segue. In 1974, more or less, Alejandro Jodorowsky thought of making a movie of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic Dune. Jodorowsky, Chilean by birth, had made El Topo in 1970, a surreal Western, which had become a favorite midnight movie in many parts of the world. It is “unforgettable”, though I have forgotten it; it is “spectacularly cinematic”, and I suspect it is awful. Never mind, no society has ever imposed a law banning awful films.

Somehow or other, Jodo had got hold of several million dollars of new budget. He talked of casting Dalí, David Carradine, Mick Jagger and Orson Welles in the film, and they all said “yes”, as if that meant very much. Saying “yes” is like I love you, without a deal. More practically he hired a number of graphic artists (Chris Foss, Moebius and H.R. Giger) and they accumulated a huge collection of artwork—fantastical, beautiful but expensive to make—that made up the book or storyboard for the film. It was all there, on paper, said Jodo. But when the financiers saw this plan and spent a few minutes talking to the hugely charming, effusively creative but head-in-the-clouds Jodorowsky, they turned all sensible. The film was killed. The rights to Dune moved on, and in a few years the property was made by Dino de Laurentiis, with David Lynch directing. What joy, says Jodo, to find that even the very talented Lynch had made a terrible film out of Dune.

A few years ago, Frank Pavich had the clever idea of making a documentary about “Jodorowsky’s Dune” under the rubric of “The greatest movie never made.” I’m sure he was inspired in this by the fact that Jodo, in his early 80s, with bright white hair, was still a volcano of ideas. He has made other movies over the years and he may have done his best work in the field of graphic novels. The film interviews the artists, his money man, Paul Seydoux, and a few others, though not the several actors who had agreed to appear. The documentary is vivid, vigorous, and fun, and it’s just 90 minutes, whereas Jodo’s version of Dune threatened to be four hours. One reason for that could have been that amid his torrential enthusiasm Jodo never seems to have got round to reading Dune. He’s cheerful about that shortcoming, for it matches his defense of his Dune—that you can’t see it!