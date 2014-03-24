The Crisis in Ukraine Really Could Blow Up the Global Economy

As the crisis in Ukraine continues to escalate, the United States and European Union have increasingly imposed harsher sanctions against Russian officials, but have stopped short of imposing them on Russian companies. But as Russian President Vladimir Putin orders his troops further into eastern Ukraine, the West will have to seriously consider them—and the potential economic calamity that could follow.

Economic sanctions can be a powerful tool to gain leverage over another country. Over the past few years, the international community used them to drive Iran to the negotiating table. Unlike Iran though, where Western nations did not fear causing a global recession, Russia is a large, energy-rich nation that is deeply interconnected with the global economy. In 2010, more than 30 percent of the E.U.’s oil and natural gas came from Russia. The opposite is true as well. Moscow receives more than 40 percent of its revenue from state-run oil and natural gas companies, and more than 80 percent of that comes from the E.U.

That makes European sanctions against the Kremlin a double-edged sword. The E.U. could cut Russia off from European financial markets or prohibit European firms from doing business in Russia, but Putin could respond by cutting off natural gas and oil exports to the E.U. This would entail mutually assured economic destruction. The resulting energy shortage would likely send the E.U. into a recession. The same would happen in Russia, where firms would lose access to the liquid foreign financial markets and the Kremlin would find a major hole in its budget.

“If it escalates along the lines you suggest, it will lead to a global recession with a particularly strong negative effect on Europe at the wrong time,” said Michael Spence, a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.