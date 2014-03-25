Dan Snyder Acknowledges Existence of People He Prefers to Slur

If you need to send your fans letters, you are probably doing something wrong. Dan Snyder, owner of Washington’s football team, whose name is racist toward Native Americans, on Monday night released his second letter in the past six months. His first letter, published in October, staunchly defended the team name, citing polls of Native Americans and the rich heritage of the football team itself. The second letter disclosed that he and his staff have spent the past four months criss-crossing this great country of ours and meeting with Native Americans and hearing from them in their own, apparently italicized words. Snyder was shocked, shocked to learn that Native Americans are disproportionately impoverished, alcoholic, and disadvantaged.

Look, see, here is Snyder and a few Native Americans who are also fans of Snyder’s team.

As a result of his road trip, Snyder has already begun charitable acts toward Native Americans, and on Tuesday will announce the formation of—and here I am going to violate this magazine’s editorial policy, which is not to print the team’s name—the Washington Redskins Original Americans Foundation. (If your first thought is that, if Snyder really thinks the name is kosher, then it should be called the Washington Redskins Redskins Foundation, you are not the only one.) Snyder cast this turn partly as the fulfillment of an obligation: “It’s not enough to celebrate the values and heritage of Native Americans,” he wrote. “We must do more.” But he also slyly situated himself against the devious straw man who insists that changing the team’s name is enough: “In speaking face-to-face with Native American leaders and community members,” he also wrote, “it’s plain to see they need action, not words.” Definitely action, but anything but words!

Snyder will doubtlessly undertake real action. According to his letter, he has already distributed over 3,000 winter coats to several Midwestern tribes, and also purchased a new backhoe for the Omaha Tribe, although that backhoe subsequently failed two preseason conditioning tests (kidding). Those who want to criticize Snyder—who, let’s be clear, is being unbelievably cynical, and probably following the bipartisan advice of Frank Luntz and Lanny Davis—find themselves in the somewhat uncomfortable position of arguing that these actions do not speak loudly enough to drown one word out.