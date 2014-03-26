Three Legal Issues That Could Derail the Blockbuster NCAA Lawsuit

Title IX is not mentioned in Kessler’s suit, and the relief it seeks would not require violating it. However, noted Erin Buzuvis, a professor at Western New England School of Law, there are Title IX implications. Should the suit succeed, NCAA members would all but certainly end up paying top male athletes, forcing them either to spend also on female athletes or violate the law. “It’s not that the outcome would directly violate Title IX,” Buzuvis noted, “but if an effort to comply resulted in a one-sided thing, that would.”

To some extent, Kessler agreed. “Under the antitrust laws, there’s no Title IX exemption,” he stated. But he insisted that Title IX does not guarantee equality of funding: “It’s well established that Title IX has nothing to do with spending the same amount of money on the same sports with different revenues. … It’s a total canard.” Buzuvis begged to differ: “Generally the regulations speak about equal treatment of male and female athletes,” she said, with a note of restraint. “Many believe this is an area of law that's under-enforced, and in which a lot of sex discrimination persists.”

Lesser athletes

Finally, Kessler’s decision to focus solely on the two most lucrative and popular college sports—football and men’s basketball—could end up dooming the case. According to Penn State’s Ross, antitrust law requires that prices be free of restraints, which means that Kessler’s suit seeks to apply the free market to college sports. And the free market would heavily reward not all athletes, but rather the most talented stars. (By contrast, Ross noted, American professional leagues’ compensations are regulated by collective bargaining agreements—it is not a free market system, ensuring that lesser players get their checks.) Most athletes, he suspected, would be “worse off.” And that might give a judge pause before certifying Kessler’s proposed class.