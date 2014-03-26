Three Legal Issues That Could Derail the Blockbuster NCAA Lawsuit

Whether Stevens’ words are “stray” and “gratuitous” or not, though, they are right there on the page. As Steve Ross, a law professor at Penn State University, put it in an email, “The Supreme Court held in the 1984 TV restraints case that the NCAA can legitimately enact rules that successfully differentiate their product from minor league sports.”

Title IX

Next, there’s Title IX, the 1972 law mandating that athletic funding from institutions that receive federal money—which is virtually every NCAA member—“should be available on a substantially proportional basis to the number of male and female participants in the institution's athletic program.”

Title IX is not mentioned in Kessler’s suit, and the relief it seeks would not require violating it. However, noted Erin Buzuvis, a professor at Western New England School of Law, there are Title IX implications. Should the suit succeed, NCAA members would all but certainly end up paying top male athletes, forcing them either to spend also on female athletes or violate the law. “It’s not that the outcome would directly violate Title IX,” Buzuvis noted, “but if an effort to comply resulted in a one-sided thing, that would.”

To some extent, Kessler agreed. “Under the antitrust laws, there’s no Title IX exemption,” he stated. But he insisted that Title IX does not guarantee equality of funding: “It’s well established that Title IX has nothing to do with spending the same amount of money on the same sports with different revenues. … It’s a total canard.” Buzuvis begged to differ: “Generally the regulations speak about equal treatment of male and female athletes,” she said, with a note of restraint. “Many believe this is an area of law that's under-enforced, and in which a lot of sex discrimination persists.”

Lesser athletes

Finally, Kessler’s decision to focus solely on the two most lucrative and popular college sports—football and men’s basketball—could end up dooming the case. According to Penn State’s Ross, antitrust law requires that prices be free of restraints, which means that Kessler’s suit seeks to apply the free market to college sports. And the free market would heavily reward not all athletes, but rather the most talented stars. (By contrast, Ross noted, American professional leagues’ compensations are regulated by collective bargaining agreements—it is not a free market system, ensuring that lesser players get their checks.) Most athletes, he suspected, would be “worse off.” And that might give a judge pause before certifying Kessler’s proposed class.

So what is the alternative to the free-market relief Kessler wants? One is to bring football and men’s basketball back into the college fold. Ross and Marquette University Law School’s Matt Mitten support “an independent commission,” Ross told me, that “would ensure that college athletes actually receive an education, their health is protected, and that the benefits of intercollegiate sports are ‘reasonably’ spread among student-athletes.”

But that solution misunderstands what college athletics have become. Today, college basketball’s best players are one-and-dones, and the big conferences are capable of inking a $5.64 billion media contract just for their football playoff tournament.

Current precedent and law are guilty of the same misunderstanding (although this is mostly the NCAA’s fault). It only makes sense to preserve amateurism, per the 1984 NCAA decision, and to ensure that all athletes are compensated proportionately, per Title IX and class-action rules, if you think of these top programs as amateur endeavors. But everything important about them is professional, except for the way the players are compensated.

According to the NCAA, football and men’s basketball were the only two sports that as of 2010 had programs that turned profits. With some imagination, we could envision a universe in which those two sports maintained a symbolic and vestigial tie to their host institutes of higher learning but were formally decoupled from them (and, crucially, from their federal funding) and became professionalized. This would change precious little about how the programs bring in money. It would, however, enable them much more easily to compensate their players.

“You have to accept the world as it is,” Kessler said. “It’s absurd to realize they’re not businesses.”