Erdogan's Not Running, But the Turkish Elections This Weekend Are Still About Him

Then there’s the charisma factor. “Erdoğan’s skills as an orator allows him to explain his anti-democratic steps to his voter base,” says Melih Aşık, a writer for the Milliyet daily. The AKP’s campaign heavily relies on Erdoğan’s cult of personality, placing the leader’s photographs, rather than the candidates’, on posters. Erdoğan often takes center stage on the campaign trail as well. One of Erdoğan’s advantages as a politician, as Aşık points out, is that “for many citizens he has no alternative and the opposition parties don’t seem to be adequate.”

Time on the campaign trail is well-spent for Erdoğan, as the local elections mean much more to him than just control of the municipalities. The outcome in these elections will most likely determine Erdoğan’s political future, if he has any. “If Erdoğan gets more than 40 percent of the votes in local elections, he will probably assume that the path for Presidency will open up,” says Aşık. In August, for the first time in the country’s history, the president will be elected by popular vote, and after serving three terms as the Prime Minister, Erdoğan is expected to step up. (The party charter of the AKP limits all representatives to three terms, so it’s expected that Erdoğan will seek a new position.)

But the real battleground in the upcoming elections, everyone agrees, is Istanbul, where voters are not completely behind the AKP. As Turkey’s main hub of commerce and trade, the city produces half of the country’s GDP. According to Sinan Ülgen, chairman of the Istanbul-based think tank Center for Economics and Foreign Policy, Istanbul “remains the most important pillar for the consolidation of the vast network of business-politics that underpin the financing of politics.” For the main opposition, winning Istanbul is almost a prerequisite to winning general elections and toppling Erdoğan. Erdoğan began his career as the Islamist mayor of Istanbul; since his departure for higher office, the city has been uninterruptedly run by Islamist mayors from the AKP and its political ancestors.

Istanbul’s construction boom is at the center of the corruption scandal that broke on December 17, and, among other allegations, government officials are accused of receiving bribes in exchange for zoning permits and other favors for construction tycoons. Four ministers were removed from office in a cabinet reshuffle, but the government did little to further the investigation. On the contrary, Erdoğan denounced the allegations as a conspiracy against his government by foreign media and business groups seeking to create unrest in Turkey, and removed prosecutors and police chiefs in an attempt to prevent the graft from widening.

When the recent corruption investigation was blocked, it created an army of whistleblowers online. Phone conversations purportedly pulled out from the investigation files were leaked through anonymous Twitter accounts and rapidly spread. An alleged phone conversation between Erdoğan and his son, in which they discussed disposing of large amounts of cash, has been viewed 5.2 million times on YouTube. Erdoğan and his party members, on many occasions, claimed some of the recordings were fabricated, but independent analysts have confirmed that they are authentic. As people speculated on Twitter about Erdoğan's misdeeds, including an extramarital affair, the government took the radical step of blocking access to Twitter on the social media network’s eighth birthday, followed by a block on DNS providers, including Google’s.