College Football Players Are Employees, Says Chicago NLRB

The players, with the help of the advocacy group the College Athletes Players Association and backed also by United Steelworkers, had filed for unionization in January. They insisted they were not looking to be paid, but rather for the right to collectively bargain for protection against losing scholarships in the event of injuries, and other basic sorts of treatment and respect. Having said that, there is power in a union, and it does not seem too great a leap to suspect that unionized athletes would eventually seek more than just common-sense job security.

The decision, available here, comes to the conclusion that most supporters of ending NCAA amateurism would have hoped for: “Players receiving scholarships to perform football-related services for the Employer under a contract for hire in return for compensation are subject to the Employer's control and are therefore employees within the meaning of the Act.” Translation: players receive scholarships on the condition of playing football; “football-related services” at a Division I, Football Bowl Subdivision school like Northwestern is as trying or more trying than most actual jobs; when somebody gives you money to do a job, you are an employee; therefore, the Northwestern players are employees.

The ruling itself contains numerous details that really sing. Former quarterback Kain Colter testified that he switched from his pre-med major after “coaches and advisors discouraged him from taking” a prerequisite chemistry class during his sophomore year “because it conflicted with morning football practices.” That does not sound like a system in which student-athletes are treated as “students first, athletes second,” in the NCAA’s deathless phrase (a sentiment echoed, according to the ruling, in Northwestern’s own policy). The ruling also details the players’ heavy schedule—the 6:30 a.m. training room during August preseason, the quasi-voluntary extra drills, the “40 to 50 hours per week” during the season.