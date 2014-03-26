The New Immigration Strategy Has Some Activists Unhappy

As long as the petition keeps hope of Congressional action alive, “the possibility of administrative relief is less,” Lorella Praeli of United We Dream told me, adding, “Our position is very much that the discharge petition isn’t going to get us a vote on immigration.” United We Dream’s managing director, Cristina Jiménez, lambasted the petition strategy in the Huffington Post this week, calling it an “empty push” and declaring, “House Democrats should instead focus 100% of their energy on pressuring the White House to halt deportations and provide administrative relief for our families. … They cannot simply seek political cover by gathering meaningless petition signatures while standing on the sidelines and refusing to take action to ease the suffering in our communities.”

Supporters of the petition disagree: They say it could encourage executive action by making it even clearer that Congress refuses to act. Frank Sharry of America’s Voice said “I respect the different tactical judgments on this” and “I sympathize with the call for executive action now”—but he thinks no matter what, the administration will wait until this coming summer to give up on legislation and act alone. “I think the discharge petition, which is the last gasp of the legislative push, if it doesn’t succeed in leading to a vote, will clear a path to executive action,” Sharry said.

Democrats have been discussing a discharge petition since the passage of the Senate bill, and the aggressive tactic has always raised eyebrows. In August, Greg Sargent of The Washington Post reported that some lawmakers feared it would alienate Republicans, jeopardizing the bipartisan momentum from the upper chamber. With that momentum stalled, House Democrats may have decided they have little to lose.