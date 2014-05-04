One truth of war, maybe the most important one, is that nobody wants to be there. That includes cameramen as well as infantrymen, and it underlines how hard it is to film gunfire and its results. In Dealey Plaza in Dallas on November 22, 1963, Abraham Zapruder filmed aspects of the killing of John Kennedy only because he was there to get souvenir footage of the president driving past. Even if he had been in the plaza, with the camera at his side, it is unlikely that he could have covered the unexpected event without being aimed and focused already. This argument has nothing to do with courage. It comes from the speed of bullets.

Since the publication of Richard Whelan’s biography of the photographer Robert Capa, in 1985, I have questioned the reliability of Capa’s famous picture, from 1936, of a Republican militiaman on the Cordoba front in the instant of his being shot. I was not the first to raise such doubts, and the skepticism has continued to grow. It seemed fanciful that Capa happened to be ready for the split-second demands of such an event. He had seen men shot down and killed, and was moved by the sight. So he staged such a death and made an emblematic image, the Falling Soldier, which served as propaganda in the Spanish Civil War and remains a symbol of resistant courage under fire. Of course, it could as easily have been a picture of a soldier on the Franco side. It’s not that the shot is artfully composed, though it does have a fully visible, movie-like angle—it could not be improved. But Capa made it feel instantaneous as well as epic. Try as you might, you will not catch such an event on a camera unless you are setting it up and cueing it. And this doesn’t matter, unless you believe that photography has to be the Word of God.

San Pietro was a small town in the path of the Allied campaign to clear Italy of Germans. A nasty battle was fought there in December 1943, after which the Germans withdrew. The town was leveled by artillery fire and later rebuilt. It was a battle in which allied infantry assaults with tank support overcame embedded German positions. Captain John Huston was told to film the battle by Colonel Frank Capra (born in Sicily and anxious to show war as experienced by the Italian population). As part of his crew, Huston had Jules Buck (“my one-man army throughout the war,” said Huston) and Eric Ambler, the English novelist and screenwriter. Why Ambler? He, too, had been assigned by Capra, but he was a friend of Huston’s and they had been talking about possible movie projects after the war. It’s almost as if Ambler went along to keep talking.

By the time they reached the San Pietro area, the battle was nearly over. Even so, according to Ambler’s full account, there were moments of their arrival when they came under artillery fire—not that they were in any state to film such things, for being fired upon alters one’s view-finding calm. Moreover, it is not possible to film the arc of artillery fire, just the explosion, and documentary film-makers had learned that one explosion looked like another. Today we know all too well that a kid movie-maker can do explosions in any shape or color that we desire. It’s all wow and no wounding. But what Huston did have were corpses on the battlefield, the need for bagging them up, the destruction of trees and buildings that needed no art direction—and the experience.

Harris is fascinated by Huston, but wary, too. After a difficult early period in Hollywood (there had been an actress killed in a car crash with him driving), he had broken through with several good scripts and made an impressive directorial debut with The Maltese Falcon. But Huston was high-strung and unreliable, a great romantic yarner (you can hear that in his narration of the movie) but tortured by issues to do with his own courage. Many military people thought he was self-centered and reckless with women. There is no question but that, when they first arrived near San Pietro, Huston, Buck, and Ambler were in uncertain terrain; there was still enough artillery shelling to alarm them and to have killed them.