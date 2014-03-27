2. Wildstein told Christie’s spokesman in December that Christie knew of the closures as they were happening. Since Christie began addressing the lane closures in December, he has been all over the map on the crucial question of when he first learned of the lane closures. First, he said he learned of them weeks later, then that he learned of them just after they had finished, and then, when Wildstein’s lawyer asserted on January 31 that evidence existed that Christie had know about the closures while they were underway, Christie’s office initially responded that this was consistent with Christie’s own version, before reversing again and saying he’d learned of them after they’d been stopped.

This is more than a mere calendar quibble. If Christie knew of the lane closures while they were underway and causing massive back-ups in Fort Lee, why did he, as a famously on-top-of-it governor, not try to figure out what was going on and whether the closures were justified? Unless, of course, he was actually in on the retributive aspect of the closures himself. Well, in the new report, we have more detail around Wildstein’s claim that Christie knew while the closures were happening: Wildstein told Christie spokesman Michael Drewniak at a dinner in early December that he had told Christie of the closures when they appeared together at a September 11 memorial event in lower Manhattan, on the third day of the closures. Notably, the lawyers drafting the report do not dispute the veracity of Wildstein’s claim but instead downplay it by asserting that Christie simply didn’t pay the information much mind. As the lead lawyer on the report, former Rudy Giuliani deputy Randy Mastro said today, “There are traffic problems all the time with the bridges and tunnels, so that would not be a significant event, a memorable event.” Hmmm.

3. Christie’s lawyers are intent on protecting Christie’s top political guru, Bill Stepien. Back when Christie fired Bridget Kelly after the “time for some traffic problems” e-mail emerged, he also declared he was cutting ties with his chief political guru, Bill Stepien, who had moved out of the governor’s office in April to consult for the Republican Governors Association, which Christie now leads, and to prepare for a likely Christie presidential campaign. While the e-mails that had surfaced had not implicated Stepien as directly as Kelly, they had shown him speaking very cavalierly about the closures and Sokolich. Well, the fuller picture provided by the new report suggests even more strongly that Stepien, who had led the efforts to snare endorsements for Christie while he was in the governor’s office, was aware of the retributive aspect to the lane closures. The report has him referring to the lane closures beforehand as one of Wildstein’s “50 crazy ideas”—would he really have referred to them as such if he thought them to be part of a legitimate traffic study? The report shows Wildstein forwarding angry emails from the Fort Lee mayor during the closures straight to Stepien—why would Wildstein be doing so if Stepien wasn’t in on the scheme? It has Stepien calling the mayor an "idiot" in notes to Wildstein and praising Wildstein for his savvy. And the report has Stepien texting thanks to Bill Baroni, the deputy Port Authority director, after he testified to a legislative committee in November that the closures were part of a traffic study.

Yet the report’s authors go out of their way to conclude that Stepien was not in on the scheme: “We found no evidence” that Stepien “knew of the ulterior motive here, besides the claimed purpose of conducting a traffic study.” Of his thank you note to Baroni, the report states that it “reflects a supportive tone on Stepien’s part, but it is not clear why Stepien would be ‘thanking’ Baroni at that point.” Well, I can think of one possible reason why…

The report also finds innocent of inside prior knowledge Baroni himself, but at least in Baroni’s case the report can point to an e-mail showing him professing seemingly genuine disbelief that the closures were politically motivated. In the case of Stepien, who like Wildstein and Kelly did not cooperate with the report, there seems a willful effort on the part of the authors to offer the benefit of the doubt and keep Stepien in the fold.