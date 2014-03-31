The Original Nate Silver Also Thinks Pundits Are 'Stupid'

To get back to an earlier part of your question: We are hung up on bat speed, as an industry. All scouts look for bat speed, and if the ball doesn’t jump off your bat, it’s very, very hard to get drafted. This has excluded from the majors now a type of player that I think of as a Nellie Fox-type player. Such an old reference—we might call it a Brett Butler-type player or a Tony Gwynn-type player. Very slow bats. I believe there’s a big potential payoff for an organization that says, "Okay, well we don’t care if the ball jumps off your bat or not. We’re looking for guys who make solid contact all the time." But the reason I can tell you about this is the Red Sox can’t do something like this, and the reason the Red Sox can’t do something like this is that we can win playing by the rules everybody else is playing by. So the team that gets to [disregard bat speed] is the team that doesn’t have the resources to go head-to-head with the Red Sox and the Dodgers and the Yankees and come out on top.

MT: I saw a report that it’s become more difficult to buy wins than it was in the 1970s, when free agency began. Probably because young players are getting better but are cheap because of rookie contracts, and also because—and we just saw this with the Miguel Cabrera deal—veterans are getting paid huge sums past their productive years. Do you think that’s true?

BJ: No, I don’t. Money always finds a way toward a solution. It’s the nature of money. College sports are the perfect illustration of this. If you ban money from coming in the front door, it goes in the back door. It may be a little more complicated how you buy a win now. But it’s always been the case that the teams that had the most resources were most likely to win, and I don’t anticipate that’s ever not going to be the case. If you can’t go to the talent market and buy talent, you can invest a lot more money in your scouting and development programs and training for minor leaguers. You’ll find some way.

MT: What do you make of the much-ballyhooed scouts/stats divide, versus where we were ten years ago?

BJ: I never personally witnessed such a divide. I think it was an easy way to tell the story ten years ago, but I don’t know that it was ever really true. There’s actually a lot of similarity between the way I look at the game and the way the scouts look at the game.

MT: As a fan, are there a few players you really enjoy right now?

BJ: Ben Zobrist [a Tampa Bay Rays second baseman and outfielder] is a favorite of mine. And I’m not always sure why. But now I understand why, because he’s become a player people in my group love. But I will tell you, the first time I saw him, he was like a skinny 19-year-old minor league shortstop, and I said something about that kid that’s fun to watch. [Philadelphia Phillies second baseman] Chase Utley would be another example of a guy who’s always—there’s a very high level of competence on a lot of small issues, that just makes him a fun guy to follow. Always my least favorite player to watch in baseball is [Chicago White Sox first baseman and designated hitter] Adam Dunn. Adam Dunn has been a phenomenal player, but he’s never been fun to watch. There’s no real energy about him. The [Kansas City] Royals are the team near me, they have two guys who are tremendous fun to watch, in that Ben Zobrist class. One is Alcides Escobar. He just bounces around at shortstop. The other is [catcher] Salvador Perez.

MT: What do you think is the biggest challenge for analytics in baseball over the next few years?

BJ: What we try to do is create organized ways of thinking about problems. When I listen to people talk about baseball, as much if not more than 20 years ago, I hear places where there could be a structure of thought, but there isn’t. We don’t actually know what the talent relationship is between Japanese baseball and American baseball. Between college baseball—the best college programs, the smaller college programs—and low-A [minor league baseball]. We don’t know how all those fit together. The reason we don’t know is we lack structured ways of thinking about the problem.

MT: What would be an example of a field where the knowledge wasn’t particularly well structured, but then it got better structured?

BJ: Thinking about economics is greatly better organized now than it was 60 years ago. We all know—well, there’s a large segment of the public that doesn’t know anything—but there are millions of Americans who have a very sophisticated understanding of how the banking system works, how an economy works. Our thinking about technology is still primitive, but is far, far ahead of where it was even when I was a young man. In politics, on the other hand, we’ve made no progress at all. People who are perceived as learned experts go on television and say stupid shit, and nobody says, "Boy, that’s really stupid." Don’t you find that to be true?

MT: Well, yes.

BJ: I don’t mean conservatives or liberals.

MT: I know exactly what you mean, and it’s funny, because this sentiment has been much discussed recently because another person—a friend of yours—says much the same thing, and just launched a new website. Have you been following the discussion surrounding Nate Silver?

BJ: Sure, and I’m very impressed by what he’s been able to do.

MT: Does some of the pushback resonate with what you faced 25 years ago?

BJ: No. The public’s thinking about politics and the general analytical thinking about politics is probably more backward than sportswriting was 30 years ago.

MT: Why is that? The stakes seem, if anything, higher in politics.

BJ: Because people think they know things. The greatest barrier to understanding things is the conviction that you already understand them. People are so convinced that they understand politics. It creates huge barriers to understanding.

MT: But weren’t people convinced they knew things in baseball as well?

BJ: Not as convinced. And—this is a point I stole from Nate: Baseball teams play 162 games a year. In politics, you have a couple elections. [In baseball all the games] act as a self-correcting method. In baseball, if you’re a great team, you lose 65 games a year. It teaches you constantly that you don’t understand things and you’re still working on it. In politics, you have great infrequency of elections, allowing extremely sloppy analysis to flourish, because the correction cycle is so slow.

MT: Do you ever hear about an instance where it’s a different field than baseball, they’re applying roughly your method or paradigm, and you think it’s a step too far or you wouldn’t use that method in that field?

BJ: I won’t tell you specifics, because I don’t want to be criticizing people without all the facts in front of me. But very often I see misapplications of my ideas, similar ideas, where there’s an obvious reason why it can’t be done and there’s a risk of doing more harm than good.

MT: What are you focused on in your non-baseball activities?

BJ: I wrote a book about crime. I'm writing a book now about a murderer who lived 100 years ago. We do not know his name. 100 years ago, there was a person who traveled around the country on a train, committing absolutely horrible crimes. He was never found. You could recognize his crimes, because they had a long series of things in common. But the country at that time was so isolated, he committed a crime and committed a similar crime two months later five states away, but they didn't realize it. With modern research methods and computers, you could connect the dots. But they didn’t have those.

This interview has been edited and condensed.