The Right's Obamacare Denialism, In One Fox News Chart

Is the right wing in deep, almost hopeless denial over Obamacare progress? You be the judge.

Below, via the alert watchdogs at Media Matters for America, is a graphic that Fox News posted during a broadcast on Monday. It’s pretty simple. On one side you have the number of people who had signed up for insurance via an Obamacare marketplace as of March 27, the last time the Administration offered an official number. On the other side you have the original projection, from the Congressional Budget Office, of what enrollment would be at the end of March. Here’s what it looks like:

Notice something funny? Here’s the same graphic, but with a baseline appropriately placed at zero.