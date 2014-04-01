Like the positive effects of Obamacare, these negative effects are hard to quantify. They also depend a lot on value judgments. Is it worth making the rich pay higher taxes, just so the poor can get more financial assistance? Is it worth driving up insurance premiums, just so all policies have more comprehensive benefits? The law’s critics would answer these and other questions very differently than the law’s supporters would—and if you are interested in this debate, then you should give their arguments a serious hearing so that you can make up your own mind about them.

But conservatives who think the Affordable Care Act leaves Americans worse off also have an obligation to say what they would do instead. And those trade-offs would be real, too. The plans that conservative intellectuals like James Capretta, Yuval Levin, and Avik Roy have been discussing would probably mean less spending on health care, just as they claim. But based on what they have revealed so far, the plans would also mean less coverage or coverage for fewer people—which, one way or another, would mean less financial protection. Simply put, these plans would provide a lot less help to people than the Affordable Care Act does, leaving many more Americans exposed to high medical bills when they get sick. Broadly speaking, that's the trade-off for spending substantially less.

These conservatives would argue that's a worthwhile swap, for reasons that reflect genuine and real differences of philosophy and judgment about health care markets work. That would be a debate worth having. But almost nobody in the Republican Party—which is to say, nobody with actual power to put these plans into action—seems interested. Republicans have controlled the House of Representatives for more than three years now and they have voted for repealing the Affordable Care Act—not once, not twice, but fifty times. But they have not passed a single bill that would provide even a fraction of the help that the Affordable Care Act does. They have not even brought such a bill to the floor. As Jonathan Chait has put it, "Republican health-care proposals reside in a state of quasi-existence, and any attempt to summon them into political reality will cause them to disappear." Given such behavior, it's fair to conclude that their alternative to Obamacare is nothing, plain and simple. They think the old status quo, in which so many Americans had no insurance and so many more with insurance couldn't pay their bills, was preferable.