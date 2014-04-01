The Crackdown Along the U.S.-Mexico Border Is Causing More Migrants to Die

The Mass was held in Nogales, Arizona—in the state where both border crossings and deaths have become the most frequent. While overall deaths declined in 2013, loss of life in Arizona ticked upwards, from 180 fatalities in the Tucson sector in 2012, to 194 last year. Data from Arizona’s Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner (PCOME)—which investigates more migrant disappearances than any other office—was central to the Binational Migration Institute report, which demonstrated how increased border security leads to more deaths. It produced the graph below to show all the confirmed deaths that the Pima County office had labeled as “undocumented border crossers” (UBCs) at the time of the report’s release last June.

Along with Tuesday's service, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops also sent a letter last week to the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Jeh Johnson, imploring him to make changes to the immigration enforcement policy that could decrease the loss of life. Johnson is currently under orders from President Barack Obama to review the deportations system. The Bishops asked DHS to expand its use of prosecutorial discretion, through which the government can prioritize deporting dangerous criminals; to phase out programs like “Secure Communities,” in which local law enforcement officers hunt for immigrants; and to subject more deportations to judicial review.

The letter put clear pressure on the administration to confront deportations through executive action, something immigrant advocates have demanded with increasing urgency this spring. But the public Mass—which comes after Obama and Pope Francis met for the first time last week and discussed, among other things, immigration—may also prod lawmakers from border districts, reminding them that stalling legislative reform has consequences.