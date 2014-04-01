House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan released his 2015 budget on Tuesday and, as usual, it calls for massive spending cuts of $5.1 trillion. But the most important part of the budget has nothing to do with spending: It has to do with tax reform. Ryan, who is term-limited as chairman of the Budget committee, is expected to take the gavel of Ways and Means next year. That’s the committee with jurisdiction over taxes. Ryan undoubtedly wants to reform the tax code. What Congressman doesn’t? But this latest budget would severely constrain his ability to do so. It’s yet another example of how Republicans are destroying their own agenda—by making fantastical, mathematically impossible promises that no real tax and spending plan could ever fulfill.

Here, directly from the budget document, is what Ryan says he wants to accomplish with tax reform:

Simplifies the tax code to make it fairer to American families and businesses and reduces the amount of time and resources necessary to comply with tax laws;

Substantially lowers tax rates for individuals, with a goal of achieving a top individual rate of 25 percent and consolidating the current seven individual income-tax brackets into two brackets with a first bracket of 10 percent;

Repeals the Alternative Minimum Tax;

Reduces the corporate tax rate to 25 percent; and

Transitions the tax code to a more competitive system of international taxation

If that sounds familiar, it’s because basically every Republican paying lip service to tax reform has said some version it. The problem is that it’s not feasible to accomplish all of these things without raising the deficit—something that Ryan, like most Republicans, has sworn he would not do. This has been obvious for quite a while, but the scoring of Dave Camp’s tax plan in February made it even clearer. Camp had hoped to consolidate the individual income tax code into two brackets—one at 10 percent and one at 25 percent. But such a tax scheme would relinquish too much revenue to make the numbers add up. To resolve this, he had to create a third bracket at 35 percent.

Camp also called for lowering the corporate tax rate to 25 percent and repealed the Alternative Minimum Tax. But doing so would cost the government more than $2.1 trillion over the next 10 years, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation’s score of Camp’s plan. To make up for this lost revenue, Camp would eliminate many tax deductions and impose some new levies—including the creation of a new a bank tax and taxing capital gains as ordinary income. Camp also proposed to keep the Affordable Care Act’s surtax on investment income.