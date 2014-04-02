On Tuesday morning President Obama congratulated the visiting Boston Red Sox on their victory in last year’s World Series. On Tuesday afternoon, Obama congratulated himself and his staff on a a different kind of triumph—getting 7 million insurance signups before the official end of Obamacare’s open enrollment period. You could see that Obama was having fun in the morning, mugging for a selfie with David Ortiz (Papi’s idea) and warning the champions that his Sox, the White Sox, might be the better team this year. But you could tell that Obama felt even better during the afternoon, standing before his supporters and allies, reminding everybody just why they had fought so hard for reform in the first place.

Really, who could blame him? The 7 million target for enrollment, first issued by the Congressional Budget Office back in 2010, has assumed a mythical status in the debate over the Affordable Care Act. And as you’ve doubtless heard or read by now, meeting that goal means less than everybody seems to realize. It doesn’t reveal what kind of people bought plans or how many paid for them, or how the numbers break down state-by-state, or what it means for the total number of uninsured Americans. But 7 million does show that lots of people are using the new system to get insurance, more or less as the real experts had long predicted. And it comes with other signs that the law is doing what it's supposed to do, though the evidence on that is a lot more murky. As I've said before, the signup figures may not show that Obamacare works well. But they show that Obamacare works.

And that's not something much of the Washington establishment, particularly on the right, seemed to think possible. Ever since October 1, when the launch of healthcare.gov went awry, politicians and pundits have been issuing warnings of doom. And whenever the Administration proved one of these predictions wrong, by crossing some threshold or achieving some milestone, the critics simply came up with new disasters the program could not overcome. First they said the website would never work well enough. Then they said faulty insurance data would cause mass chaos. Then they said enrollment would remain far below targets, low enough to threaten the system’s viability.

Some of the most predictably dire quotes came from Republican politicians like House Speaker John Boehner. Reacting in November to news that less than 50,000 people had signed up for private health insurance plans, he called Obamacare "a rolling calamity that must be scrapped" and said "When you step back and look at the totality of this, I don’t think it’s ever going to work." Other members of the Republican doom chorus included Senator Orrin Hatch, who said “At this pace, the Obama Administration will never be able to meet their enrollment goals" and Congressman Dave Camp, “Even if this data was an accurate picture, the Administration would need to enroll 68,000 people per day to meet their year-end goal.” And then there was Representative Darrell Issa, who said “It is time for the president to finally acknowledge ObamaCare isn’t working and to delay the law, in fairness to families and individuals.” Once enrollment finally picked up, Republicans began talking about “death spirals”—the possibility that plans would attract too many older and sicker people, wreaking actuarial havoc and inviting a massive “bailout” of the insurance industry. “It looks to me like we are going to end up in what's called an insurance death spiral,” said Senator John Barrasso. “It's going to go down, down, and then you are looking at, to me, a massive government bailout of this entire health care law.”