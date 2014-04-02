Long-Term Unemployment Is a Crisis—Here's How to Solve It

What you haven’t heard, particularly from lawmakers, are solutions. President Barack Obama paid lip service to the long-term unemployed in his budget, but failed to propose any substantial policies. Republicans have offered even less. And the seems unlikely to change soon. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have potential solutions. Conservatives and liberals have both put forward ideas, sometimes overlapping ones, to help the long-term unemployed. On Wednesday morning, LaDonna Pavetti, the vice president for Family Income Support Policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, released a new paper on a solution that deserves much more attention: a subsidized employment program.

A subsidized employment program places people in jobs that cannot find positions in the regular labor market and uses public funds to pay some or all of their wages. It’s not such a crazy idea. It’s not even that new. The American Reinvestment and Recovery Act, also known as the stimulus, created such a program in 2009. Known as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Emergency Fund (TANF EF), the program gave states funds to offer subsidized employment to low-income individuals. Thirty nine states took the federal government up on the offer. With the $1.3 billion they received in funding, the states “placed about 260,000 low-income individuals in subsidized jobs in less than two years.” In addition, states had significant leeway over how to set up and administer the program. They determined how the funds were allocated, who was eligible for subsidized employment, how the subsidies were paid out and how long individuals were eligible to get jobs through the program.

States took advantage of the flexibility to implement a variety of approaches. Some used intermediaries to pay the wages of those with subsidized employment. Others treated employers like contractors. Some targeted the program at the long-term unemployed or at those below 200 percent of the poverty line. Some states set a maximum wage of $10 per hour while others paid the prevailing wages. While the characteristics of the programs varied, the outcome rarely did: they were almost all huge successes. They led to increased employment and earnings for low-income individuals—often even after the subsidies for their work had run out. The long-term unemployed benefited most of all.