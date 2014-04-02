Long-Term Unemployment Is a Crisis—Here's How to Solve It

If you’ve been reading any economic news over the past few months, you’ve undoubtedly heard about the plight of people who have been out of work for longer than six months—in other words, the long-term unemployed. You’ve heard that they number about 3.8 million, that they have similar characteristics to the short-term unemployed, and that 82 percent of them have a high school diploma.

You’ve heard individual stories—like the one that Fed Chair Janet Yellen shared in a speech in Chicago this week. Yellen spoke of Dorine Poole, who lost her job as the recession started and struggled to find a new one. “When employers started hiring,” Yellen said, “two years of unemployment became a disqualification.” You’ve heard about the study published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston that found that companies discriminate against the long-term unemployed, in just the way they did to Dorine. Most recently, you heard about of a new study from three Princeton economists—a studying showing that it’s nearly impossible for the long-term unemployed to find steady work.

What you haven’t heard, particularly from lawmakers, are solutions. President Barack Obama paid lip service to the long-term unemployed in his budget, but failed to propose any substantial policies. Republicans have offered even less. And the seems unlikely to change soon. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have potential solutions. Conservatives and liberals have both put forward ideas, sometimes overlapping ones, to help the long-term unemployed. On Wednesday morning, LaDonna Pavetti, the vice president for Family Income Support Policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, released a new paper on a solution that deserves much more attention: a subsidized employment program.

A subsidized employment program places people in jobs that cannot find positions in the regular labor market and uses public funds to pay some or all of their wages. It’s not such a crazy idea. It’s not even that new. The American Reinvestment and Recovery Act, also known as the stimulus, created such a program in 2009. Known as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Emergency Fund (TANF EF), the program gave states funds to offer subsidized employment to low-income individuals. Thirty nine states took the federal government up on the offer. With the $1.3 billion they received in funding, the states “placed about 260,000 low-income individuals in subsidized jobs in less than two years.” In addition, states had significant leeway over how to set up and administer the program. They determined how the funds were allocated, who was eligible for subsidized employment, how the subsidies were paid out and how long individuals were eligible to get jobs through the program.