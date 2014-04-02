The Stunning Chutzpah of the Supreme Court's New Elimination of Campaign Contribution Limits

How did we arrive at this point? Via a remarkable exhibition of high-placed chutzpah. Lawyers for the plaintiff, Shaun McCutcheon, and the Republican National Committee argued before the court that it made no sense to have limits on aggregate contributions to candidates and party committees when a wealthy donor could give as much as he wanted to SuperPACs that were spending on campaigns in nominal independence from the candidates they were supporting. At oral arguments late last year, Justices Antonin Scalia and Anthony Kennedy accepted this logic, saying that it seemed silly to worry about the corrupting influence of allowing vast aggregate contributions to candidates and party committees when donors could already write huge checks to SuperPACs backing given candidates and parties.

But wait, who was it who allowed SuperPACs to spend unlimited sums of undisclosed contributions on campaigns in the first place? This very same five-justice majority, in the 2010 Citizens United ruling. As you may recall, Kennedy famously declared in that ruling that we need not worry that allowing donors to spend huge sums on behalf of candidates would be a problem, because “independent expenditures do not lead to, or create the appearance of, quid pro quo corruption.” Now, with McCutcheon, we have Kennedy and his fellow conservative judges essentially doing a 180 degree turn and saying, with all the corrupting potential of SuperPAC money already swirling around—you know, 2016 prospects paying court to Sheldon Adelson at the Venetian in Las Vegas, that sort of thing—what’s the harm in lifting the aggregate limits for direct contributions as well? As Trevor Potter, a former chairman of the Federal Election Commission, put it in October, Scalia and Kennedy

argued that the contribution limit being challenged doesn't really prevent corruption because it encourages wealthy donors to instead funnel limitless sums into super PACs and other groups making "independent expenditures." It was Kennedy who wrote in Citizens United that independent expenditures could never be corrupting, and Scalia agreed. Now they want us to believe that the corrupting influence of super PACs helps make the case for striking down still more limits.

In other words, once we’ve left the horse out of the barn, why not let out all the cows, too?