The Stunning Chutzpah of the Supreme Court's New Elimination of Campaign Contribution Limits

If the slippery slope embodied by today’s Supreme Court ruling striking down another limit on money in politics were any steeper, the justices might have to add mountaineers’ traction cleats to their regal garb.

The 5-4 ruling in McCutcheon v. Federal Election Commission does away with the aggregate limits on individual donors’ contributions to candidates—currently $48,600 every two years for contributions to all federal candidates—and to political party committees, currently $74,600. So all of you who’ve been frustrated by your inability to give away more than $123,200 in each election cycle, your day of liberation has arrived. The ruling leaves in place the limits on how much a donor can give to a specific candidate—currently $2,600 per candidate for each the primary and general election, and $32,400 to a national party committee. Essentially, though, a wealthy donor can now paper his or her favored party’s entire roster of federal candidates and party committees with checks, up to $3.6 million in a given election cycle, money that could conceivably be shifted around so that much of it found its way to a specific race. If this sounds a lot like the sort of thing that went on with unlimited “soft money” contributions to party committees before they were barred by the McCain-Feingold law of 2002—well, it is.

How did we arrive at this point? Via a remarkable exhibition of high-placed chutzpah. Lawyers for the plaintiff, Shaun McCutcheon, and the Republican National Committee argued before the court that it made no sense to have limits on aggregate contributions to candidates and party committees when a wealthy donor could give as much as he wanted to SuperPACs that were spending on campaigns in nominal independence from the candidates they were supporting. At oral arguments late last year, Justices Antonin Scalia and Anthony Kennedy accepted this logic, saying that it seemed silly to worry about the corrupting influence of allowing vast aggregate contributions to candidates and party committees when donors could already write huge checks to SuperPACs backing given candidates and parties.

But wait, who was it who allowed SuperPACs to spend unlimited sums of undisclosed contributions on campaigns in the first place? This very same five-justice majority, in the 2010 Citizens United ruling. As you may recall, Kennedy famously declared in that ruling that we need not worry that allowing donors to spend huge sums on behalf of candidates would be a problem, because “independent expenditures do not lead to, or create the appearance of, quid pro quo corruption.” Now, with McCutcheon, we have Kennedy and his fellow conservative judges essentially doing a 180 degree turn and saying, with all the corrupting potential of SuperPAC money already swirling around—you know, 2016 prospects paying court to Sheldon Adelson at the Venetian in Las Vegas, that sort of thing—what’s the harm in lifting the aggregate limits for direct contributions as well? As Trevor Potter, a former chairman of the Federal Election Commission, put it in October, Scalia and Kennedy