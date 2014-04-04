Chipotle Is Ruining Lunchtime

Welcome to “fast casual” dining, the restaurant industry's term for a chain with better food than your typical fast-food joint and without the full service of a casual restaurant, like Applebee's. Chipotle's innovation has been to create a counter where each customer commands an assembly line of workers to manufacture his or her meal, ingredient by ingredient. Essentially, you’re paying a half dozen people to scoop the food out of the buffet trays for you. This style of service is spreading far beyond the flour tortilla. Chipotle runs a Southeast Asian chain in Washington, D.C. called ShopHouse and a pizza chain in Denver called Pizzeria Locale. There are Middle Eastern knockoffs like Roti and Chickpea, and salad spawn like Chop’t and Sweetgreen. My office’s neighborhood in Manhattan has two of the tastiest fast casual joints I’ve encountered: the Tex Mex-themed Tres Carnes and the Indian restaurant Indikitch.

“Everything in America is fast and casual,” John Heilpern, the “Out to Lunch” columnist for Vanity Fair, told me by phone. “I would prefer lunch was casual casual.”

Me too. The three-martini lunch may be embalmed on AMC, but lunchtime should still be leisure’s main foothold on our workdays. All that remains of the “lunch hour” is a few measly minutes, and Chipotle seems designed to make them as stressful as possible: long lines, pushy crowds, and time-pressured decisions. It's true the food, once you get it, is often better and cheaper than your average sit-down chain restaurant. But there's hardly time or space to enjoy it. As we have lost control over the length of our lunch break, Chipotle has tried to compensate us with more control over the particulars of the meal itself. So now many people’s idea of a satisfying lunch is one in which they make 50 rapid-fire choices about what they’ll eat: white rice or brown rice? Black beans or pinto beans? Pork, chicken, or steak? And that’s before you even get to the condiment trays. Chipotle claims its ingredients can be combined to create more than 65,000 different meals.