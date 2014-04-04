HBO's 'Silicon Valley' Is a Cynical Show with a Gooey Center

Beyond the superficial thrill of jokes about corporate executives who wear toe-separator shoes, “Silicon Valley” is an unexpectedly compassionate portrayal of a much-maligned archetype: The boy-wonder programmer who finds himself suddenly a CEO. “Silicon Valley”’s stammering protagonist, Richard, is indeed sympathetic. He writes brilliant code but can’t figure out the best practical use for it. He manages to score a substantial investment in his startup, but can’t even explain what his company does. He hires his friends and then can’t figure out how to manage them. He asks a bank teller if she can help him incorporate in the state of California.

The overall effect is that of the bromantic comedy “Entourage,” another show that made me feel real affection for men who display clueless privilege and casual sexism, only relocated 350 miles north. Something about seeing self-involved actors get their feelings hurt and go out on a limb for their buddies—not to mention the peek into an industry that dramatically shapes our culture—gave “Entourage” an appeal that extended beyond the Hollywood swagger on its surface. The show laid bare the fragile male ego in such a heartfelt way that I could finally relate to a type of guy who’d always made me cringe. Or at least an HBO version of him.

The same is true for the bros of “Silicon Valley.” When Richard stumbles into success, Judge credibly turns a character that could have morphed into a young-hotshot into an underdog. Rather than the obnoxious air of entitlement that surrounds so many real-life tech prodigies, Judge’s hero is likably insecure. Established companies and investors want to own Richard’s covetable file-compression algorithm, and he must decide whether to take their million-dollar offers or build his own company. As he muddles through this decision and its ramifications, Richard remains appealing because of his self-awareness of stereotypes. “Let's not turn this into a corporate cult with bike meetings and voluntary retreats that are actually mandatory,” he tells his colleagues. They are not, he asserts, going to claim “to make the world a better place all the time.” The realism is refreshing. Unlike the bosses at Hooli—who employ spiritual advisers to reassure them of their cosmic worth—Richard realizes this is file-compression, not a cure for AIDS.