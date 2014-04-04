John Roberts Didn't Kill Campaign Finance Rules. Modern Politics Did.

Imagine for a moment that you were Shaun McCutcheon, or the forgotten fifth Koch brother. You have untold millions to devote to electing Republicans in 2014. What would be the best use of your money? Would you donate $5,200 to every Republican congressional candidate and max out to the party committees—or would you pour your millions into powerful ads that would drive down public approval of the Affordable Care Act?

The answer is a no brainer: Only a handful of congressional districts and Senate seats will be in play this fall. Even assuming the parties can reallocate your money to where it’s needed—the scenario Roberts saw as implausible—giving a Koch-sized fortune to pols and parties is an inefficient process. On the other hand, if you can make sure the Affordable Care remains unpopular, Republicans are likely to win some of those seats. Same goes for a hypothetical liberal billionaire: If your publicity efforts can make it so that the campaign is dominated by the minimum wage and other popular elements of the Obama agenda, Democrats might pull ahead. Shaping the “issue environment,” as political pros refer to it, will help make the candidates’ own money go further.

Regulation of money in politics has always depended on the concept of “electoral exceptionalism”—that is, the idea that elections are different, that they are a managed zone where government can set certain rules of fairness and equality that don’t apply in other contexts. Some of those rules are very simple: No campaigning within 75 feet of a voting booth is a restriction on speech that even the Roberts Court would probably accept. The distinction between “issues” and “elections” was at the heart of the debate over the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002, and the Court’s decision in McConnell v. FEC, which upheld that law, in the pre-Roberts era. The Court agreed that soft-money ads that appeared to be about issues were quite clearly intended to influence election outcomes and should be treated as campaign ads.

That issue environment didn’t used to dovetail so closely with partisan politics. The old distinction between issues and elections assumes a particular model of politics, in which there are parties and candidates, and then there are issues and constituencies that cut across the lines of parties and candidates. Environmentalists, for example, had allies and enemies in both parties, and allies on some issues who were enemies on others. Even at the time BCRA passed, the same could be said of most issues. There were a lot of examples of subjects where there was bipartisan consensus to do something, but disagreement about the best approach. Health care once fell in this category. Against that backdrop, spending money on issue advocacy—whether through broadcast ads, voter guides, or call-your-congressman campaigns—was part of what Justice Stephen Breyer, in his dissent in McCutcheon, called the “chain of communication” between citizens and their representatives.

In the current political climate, however, most issues fall squarely on one side or the other of the partisan line. All elected Republicans oppose the ACA, for example, and all Democrats support it. Climate change legislation has a few Democratic doubters, but no bills have Republican advocates to offset them. Until recently, long-term deficit reduction was a consensus goal with debate about how to achieve it, but it turned out that the Republicans had an unyielding, unified opposition to any tax increases, and so Democrats (and eventually, reluctantly, President Obama) adopted a similar position regarding entitlement spending. Tax reform, ostensibly a zone of cross-partisan bargaining, died before it got out of the gate. Only immigration reform remains an issue where advocates can try to build a cross-partisan coalition.