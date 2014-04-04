This is a chilling proposition for a number of reasons. For one, we have no reason to think that Eich was remotely prejudicial in his professional life. There have been no claims that he discriminated against gay employees or otherwise abused his authority in the service of his views. Even sincere and prominent critics of Eich’s donation conceded that the organization is overwhelmingly on the side of the angels and that direct action against it would be counterproductive. Mozilla is on record supporting marriage equality for LGBT couples, and certainly pursues no agenda against gay people. What’s more, their chief executive was by no means a crusader on the issue. Aside from this lone exception, he seems to have led an apolitical life, probably out of sheer pragmatism. Mozilla, in other words, is no Chick Fil-A, and Eich no Dan Cathy.

But even if he were like Cathy—even if Eich’s politics were far more odious, and if he shouted them from every rooftop—this would be wrong. Leaving aside the lazy moralism of divining a man’s character from a single, six-year-old political contribution, or the reductive illogic that weds an entire company’s policies to the beliefs of its founder, there can be no place in a pluralistic society for the mass hounding of a private citizen. For that is what Eich is, surely; he is not a candidate for office or a crafter of public policy. And yet we presume to vet his opinions, to apply to him a litmus test that, indeed, many of our elected officials would themselves fail.

Of course, Eich is a public figure, and his personal choices have political significance in one sense: As the head of a notably open, progressive company in a socially liberal industry, he could hardly do his job effectively after being made a symbol of prejudice. With cascading bad press and the potential for serious losses, the internal decision by Mozilla and Eich to part ways was inevitable and, in a business sense, quite correct. This doesn’t excuse the authors of a reckless hysteria.