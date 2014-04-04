The cause of gay rights has moved from strength to strength in the last decade, progressing from the passage of statewide same-sex marriage laws to the Supreme Court’s rejection of the Defense of Marriage Act in the historic Windsor ruling. Scant months ago, even archconservative Arizona Governor Jan Brewer was forced by public outcry to veto a notoriously homophobic bill passed by her own party. This week brought another landmark on the path to equality: In the ousting of Mozilla CEO Brendan Eich, the movement has achieved its first Pyrrhic victory.

Eich, who took the job only last month, made the classic mistake of exercising his right to free speech. In 2008, he contributed to the campaign to pass Proposition 8, a referendum that blocked gay marriage in California until it, too, was swept aside by the Supreme Court. His $1,000 donation was already a matter of public record, stoking some umbrage in the tech community when it was reported by the Los Angeles Times a few years ago; it wasn’t until his ascent to the top chair at a fading tech company, however, that the wider Internet sniffed the possibility for moral panic. The dating website OkCupid ripped Eich in a letter to its users, encouraging them to turn to other browsers. Soon Mozilla board members were stepping down, the company was issuing frantic statements confirming their “commitment to inclusiveness,” and the momentum had become too great to stop. Citing a spontaneous urge to “take some trips with [his] family,” Eich yesterday announced he was leaving the company he helped create.

This is a chilling proposition for a number of reasons. For one, we have no reason to think that Eich was remotely prejudicial in his professional life. There have been no claims that he discriminated against gay employees or otherwise abused his authority in the service of his views. Even sincere and prominent critics of Eich’s donation conceded that the organization is overwhelmingly on the side of the angels and that direct action against it would be counterproductive. Mozilla is on record supporting marriage equality for LGBT couples, and certainly pursues no agenda against gay people. What’s more, their chief executive was by no means a crusader on the issue. Aside from this lone exception, he seems to have led an apolitical life, probably out of sheer pragmatism. Mozilla, in other words, is no Chick Fil-A, and Eich no Dan Cathy.

But even if he were like Cathy—even if Eich’s politics were far more odious, and if he shouted them from every rooftop—this would be wrong. Leaving aside the lazy moralism of divining a man’s character from a single, six-year-old political contribution, or the reductive illogic that weds an entire company’s policies to the beliefs of its founder, there can be no place in a pluralistic society for the mass hounding of a private citizen. For that is what Eich is, surely; he is not a candidate for office or a crafter of public policy. And yet we presume to vet his opinions, to apply to him a litmus test that, indeed, many of our elected officials would themselves fail.