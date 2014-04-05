It's Time to Address the Artisan Potato Chip

If, as Nietzsche assures us, wit is the epitaph of an emotion, what then is the chip if not the apotheosis of hunger? The chip promises so much—yet delivers nothing at all. Vladimir Putin disdains the alcohol that transmogrifies his countrymen and women into slobbering, soulful wretches but I’d wager he forgoes chips as well. When I consider the amount of time I’ve wasted eating chips—let alone the money I’ve spent on these fried and friable folderols—it occurs to me that, sans crunch, I might easily have gained control of the Russian Federation and turned it into my own personal fiefdom.

With almost any snack food, no matter how grimly artificial, there is still meaningful discrimination to be made. You can look back to a better sausage roll—conceivably even a finer cheese football or Twiglet—but when it comes to the chip, “Où sont les neiges d’antan?” is not a question worth posing. The paradox is this: each and every chip leaves bag or bowl with a sort of nimbus of individuality surrounding it. “I,” it rustles to you, “am the one and only chip, the chip you’ve waited for all your life. Only I can satisfy you and I can do it because of my unique characteristics: I am the most flavorsome! I am the very epitome of crispiness itself!” And despite having been taken in a hundred thousand times or more by such salty nothings, we still bite down expecting things to be different, only for our true love, within a couple of spasms, to become subsumed to the goo constituting its predecessors.

Yes, yes, I know. You protest that you remember the bags of Smith’s or Golden Wonder that, as a child, you were handed through the back door of the pub with great affection. But that’s just it: note the plural. These were bags that you enjoyed, probably bags and bags and bags; for, even more than chewing gum, the chip is the food that brings us closest to the ruminants and you wouldn’t expect a cow to discourse too meaningfully on the greatest mouthful of grass she ever chewed. I, too, enjoyed those bags of chips but I recognise now that these were only the flimsy gateways I shouldered my way through into a lifetime of addiction.

Yes, addiction. I don’t use the word lightly in its traditional sense—we’re not addicted to chips in the way a minor cleric in the Church of England might be addicted to reading the novels of Anthony Trollope. I’m talking about full-blown, vein-clogging, pavement-scouring, down-and-outing pathological addiction—the kind usually associated with crack cocaine or the novels of George R. R. Martin. The only reason we don’t acknowledge our addiction to chips to be such is that we have ordered things so our supply can never be interrupted and warped our social conventions so their use (note I don’t say “consumption”) is almost always acceptable. Even in circumstances where to munch would be completely beyond the pale—for example, listening to András Schiff play the Goldberg Variations at Wigmore Hall—you’re still allowed (nay, encouraged) to rush out in the interval and crunch up a storm.