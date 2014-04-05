It's Time to Address the Artisan Potato Chip

Yes, yes, I know. You protest that you remember the bags of Smith’s or Golden Wonder that, as a child, you were handed through the back door of the pub with great affection. But that’s just it: note the plural. These were bags that you enjoyed, probably bags and bags and bags; for, even more than chewing gum, the chip is the food that brings us closest to the ruminants and you wouldn’t expect a cow to discourse too meaningfully on the greatest mouthful of grass she ever chewed. I, too, enjoyed those bags of chips but I recognise now that these were only the flimsy gateways I shouldered my way through into a lifetime of addiction.

Yes, addiction. I don’t use the word lightly in its traditional sense—we’re not addicted to chips in the way a minor cleric in the Church of England might be addicted to reading the novels of Anthony Trollope. I’m talking about full-blown, vein-clogging, pavement-scouring, down-and-outing pathological addiction—the kind usually associated with crack cocaine or the novels of George R. R. Martin. The only reason we don’t acknowledge our addiction to chips to be such is that we have ordered things so our supply can never be interrupted and warped our social conventions so their use (note I don’t say “consumption”) is almost always acceptable. Even in circumstances where to munch would be completely beyond the pale—for example, listening to András Schiff play the Goldberg Variations at Wigmore Hall—you’re still allowed (nay, encouraged) to rush out in the interval and crunch up a storm.

And bite down on this: chips are incredibly unhealthy. Full of salt and sugar and seemingly designed to inflict dental caries, since the spatula-like forms they assume during their pitifully short half-lives thrust all that salt and sugar up between root and gum. Don’t take my word for it. Ask any cardiologist or dentist: chips are the enemy. But if everything I’ve said so far isn’t enough to convince you, then here’s the clencher: the artisan chip. Just as evil drug barons employ chemists to synthesise new and more addictive narcotics to enslave our vulnerable youth, so small potato growers in Shropshire band together, sousing chips in cider vinegar and sprinkling them with rosemary in order to do the same to our feckless bourgeoisie.