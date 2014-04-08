Former Romney Adviser Blames Obama for Problems Republicans Created

Hubbard does not umpire this debate, but instead lays out the arguments for each side. While he admits that “activist demand policies by the federal government may make sense,” he blames the Obama administration for problems with fiscal policy that Republicans created. Hubbard writes:

To the extent that labor-force participation and job creation have a cyclical element, activist demand policies by the federal government may make sense. Does this mean that the Obama administration's "targeted, timely and temporary" stimulus package was the right approach? Actually, no. Increasingly, it appears to have been a poor match for the severity of the downturn and the magnitude of the required boost. After the Great Recession's sharp decline in investment and employment, U.S. business probably needed a more curative jolt to restore confidence. A sustained infrastructure program, rather than a temporary one for "shovel-ready" projects, would have provided more reassurance of longer-term demand. And far-reaching tax reform could have provided both a near-term fillip from front-loaded business tax cuts and a credible prospect for future growth.

The Obama administration would likely agree with all of these critiques. Except Hubbard’s blame is misdirected. As Mike Grunwald lays out in his book The New New Deal, the White House wanted a larger stimulus. Congressional Republicans, and some Democrats, blocked it. Obama has repeatedly called for more infrastructure spending—often in the form of an infrastructure bank—in the past few years. Republicans have blocked those proposals. While the administration has not offered a comprehensive tax reform proposal, Republicans ran as fast as they could away from Dave Camp’s plan. It was a clear indication that they are not serious about completing tax reform.

Hubbard refuses to fairly evaluate the weakness in the labor market. He correctly explains the economic debate about the origin of the labor force’s problems—whether they are structural or cyclical. Instead of offering solutions to both factors, Hubbard focuses entirely on the structural side, rattling off a list of supply-side policies, such as reforming Social Security Disability Insurance, expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit, and changing features of unemployment insurance. He offers no solutions to any cyclical problems with the economy—even though he concedes that cyclical factors could be a significant contributor to the weak recovery.