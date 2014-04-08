House GOP Leader Admits His Party Doesn’t Care About the Long-Term Unemployed

1. It discourages work. This one, championed by Senator Rand Paul, holds that the long-term unemployed have been passing over jobs and choosing to collect benefits instead. But the academic evidence on this issue shows that UI, at most, has a small disincentive effect on work.

2. It doesn’t have a spending offset. A number of Republicans have refused to vote for any UI extension that increases the deficit. Fair enough. The Senate bill includes a spending offset, although part of it is an accounting gimmick that does not deliver any real savings. Republicans, particularly in the House, have objected to this gimmick, but that hasn’t stopped them from supporting such gimmicks in other legislation.

3. It doesn’t have a provision to create jobs. Boehner has repeatedly made this demand, but it’s still not clear why this is a reason to oppose a UI extension. In addition, the Congressional Budget Office has found that the extension of unemployment benefits would boost demand and create jobs.