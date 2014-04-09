The Podcast is a Last Refuge for No One

At its very core, the growth of podcasting is the sense of connectivity and intimacy. Every day, we receive emails from people all over the world who have used our podcast to rally through the death of a loved one, to get a much-needed laugh, and to connect with their heroes. As human beings, it can be difficult to find a place where we feel whole, where we feel safe and where we know that we belong. Podcasting has become that place for us. Not everyone will understand us. Many will try to downplay our significance. Though, as Ice-T stated on the Final Level podcast, “Haters hate up. If you have 6 haters, your goal should be to get 12.”

Alex Aldea is the founder of The Paragon Collective podcast network, which produces Ice-T: Final Level, RuPaul: What’s The Tee? With Michelle Visage, and Kingsley’s Overexposed podcast.