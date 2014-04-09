Toyota Just Recalled as Many Cars as There Are in Belgium

Just two months after General Motors’ controversial recall, Toyota announced its own recall on Wednesday morning of 6.4 million vehicles across 30 different models from 2004 to 2013—more than the total number of automobiles in Belgium alone. In fact, the 6.4 million vehicles are more than twice as many cars as are in New Zealand, according to data from the World Bank.

Unlike General Motors, Toyota has not reported that the recalled vehicles have been linked to any crashes, injuries or fatalities. GM has been embroiled in controversy the past few months for its long-delayed recall of 2.6 million vehicles for a faulty ignition switch. The defective part allowed the ignition to switch into the “off” or “accessory” position while a person was driving the car—causing the user to lose steering control and turning off the airbags. GM has linked the issue to 13 deaths. The 2.6 million vehicles are the same number as in Denmark and Israel.

The recall of 6.4 million vehicles is the fifth largest in history—slightly less than Toyota’s 2010 recall for faulty gas pedals. Here’s a full list of the top 10:



