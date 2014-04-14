Photos: Blood and Prayer on the Streets of Ukraine

Violence broke out in eastern Ukraine this weekend as pro-Russian separatists occupied police stations and government offices. This is what the occupied cities look like.
GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images
Armed men in military fatigues stand guard outside a regional administration building they seized in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slavyansk.
GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images
Pro-Russian activists pray near a barricade outside the regional police building seized by armed separatists in Slavyansk.
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images
A protester holds an icon as pro-Russian activists attend a rally outside the regional administration headquarters in the eastern Ukrainian city of Lugansk.
ASSOCIATED PRESS/Efrem Lukatsky
A Ukrainian police officer receives medical care after being attacked by a pro-Russian mob that stormed a police station in Horlivka, eastern Ukraine.
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images
Armed Pro-Russian supporters carry an Eastern Orthodox icon of Mary Magdalene outside the secret service building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Lugansk.
GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images
Pro-Russia activists warm themselves near a barricade outside a regional police building seized by armed separatists in Slavyansk.
Ilya Pitalev/Kommersant Photo via Getty Images
Pro-Russian armed separatists seize a regional police building in Slavyansk.
ASSOCIATED PRESS/Olga Ivashchenko
Pro-Russia supporters beat a pro-Western activist who lies on the stairs during a pro-Russian rally in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
ASSOCIATED PRESS/Efrem Lukatsky
Pro-Russian men storm a police station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Horlivka.
REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Pro-Russian protesters attend a rally in front of the seized office of the SBU state security service in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine.