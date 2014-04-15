I'm OK With Calling LBJ a "Liberal Hero" (and No, I'm Not Ignoring Vietnam)

When I wrote my mixed assessment of “All the Way,” the engaging but often-cartoonish Broadway play about Lyndon Johnson, I criticized “Baby Boomers who insisted that the blunders of Vietnam should negate the triumphs of the Great Society.” I was thinking, when I wrote that, of various recent portrayals of LBJ, such as this column by Maureen Dowd and this piece by Adam Nagourney, about how Luci Baines Johnson and “the diminishing circle of family and friends from those White House years have commenced one last campaign” to shift the focus of historians away from Vietnam. Nagourney objected to my description of his article, and I apologized privately to him for a gratuitously snarky reference to his “tin ear for politics,” but I remain convinced that his article was unfair and shortsighted. The public recognition being accorded to LBJ this spring—in the form of not just the Johnson Library’s conference but also “All the Way” and two major books about the Civil Rights Act—is about much more than a “campaign” by his partisans. It’s about an overdue recognition of his uncommon talents and accomplishments. (For a Times article that probes deeper into Johnson’s rising appeal, see Peter Baker’s thoughtful, detached analysis last week.)

Now Michael Kazin weighs in to fault those who would “portray [LBJ] solely as a paragon of empathy, a liberal hero with a minor flaw or two” (italics mine). I’m not aware of anyone who holds this view of Johnson; it seems to me a straw man. Then again, Kazin may consider my line about Boomers for whom Vietnam “negate[s] the triumphs of the Great Society” to be equally tendentious. After all, he writes that “to remember what the United States, during LBJ’s tenure, did to Vietnam and to the young Americans who served there does not cancel out his domestic achievements.”