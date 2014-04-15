Celebrating LBJ Amounts to Imperial Myopia

David Greenberg is a good friend and an excellent historian. But he has completely missed the point I was trying to make in my piece. Of course, LBJ did more “to effect positive liberal change” in the U.S. than did any president who followed him—although Greenberg ignores such factors as a healthy economy, faith in liberal governance, the GOP’s nomination of Barry Goldwater, and the public’s good feelings for the man who succeeded a martyred hero, all of which were at least as important as Johnson’s “immense political skills.”

But the achievements of the Great Society, by design, only benefitted Americans. Greenberg has nothing to say about the millions of Vietnamese who did not get the chance to experience LBJ’s “compassion.” For them, his government’s “largesse” consisted mainly of such gifts as an invasion by hundreds of thousands of foreign troops and more tons of bombs dropped on their country than the U.S. dropped on Germany and Japan during World War II.