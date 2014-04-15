Do Jewish Men Postpone Death Until After Passover?

Phillips and King discovered a significant variation in death rates around Passover. When they looked at the 24-week period surrounding the holiday, they observed the lowest rate of Jewish mortality in the week preceding the first night and the highest rate in the week after it. Among the 1,919 Jewish deaths they identified over the 17 two-week periods before and after the first night of Passover, they found there were a total of 8.1 percent more deaths during the week following Passover than the week before. The fluctuation was significantly greater for men than for women: In fact, women’s mortality rates didn’t change in any significant way throughout the holiday period. Phillips and King connect this to the fact that it is traditionally the oldest man attending the Seder who leads the retelling of Exodus. And women with Jewish last names, they hypothesize, might not have been born Jewish; they could have taken the names of Jewish husbands. Phillips and King also found that the “Passover effect” was much stronger when the first night fell on a weekend: They observed a 61.4 percent increase in men’s deaths following weekend Passovers, compared to a 13.7 percent rise following weekday Passovers. People may be more likely, they theorized, to participate in a large Seder involving most of the family if the holiday falls on a weekend. “Our findings, that some people’s deaths are postponed until they have reached a meaningful occasion, are consistent with two hypotheses,” Phillips and King conclude, “that the ‘will to live’ is associated with reduced mortality, and that communal social events can have a beneficial impact on the course of disease.”

The Passover study followed up on a smaller 1973 study Phillips conducted with SUNY Stony Brook professor Kenneth Feldman. Feldman and Phillips looked at historical mortality rates surrounding Yom Kippur in New York City and Budapest, using death records in New York between 1921 and 1969—when 28 percent of the city’s population was Jewish—and in Budapest from 1875 to 1915, when 22 percent of residents were Jewish. They didn’t distinguish Jews from non-Jews, but they found that overall mortality rates were generally lower in the month before Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, and higher after.

Phillips’s findings have been disputed, most vehemently by Gary Smith, a professor of economics at Pomona College in California. In 2004, Smith, along with co-author Peter Lee of Columbia University, re-examined Phillips and King’s claim that Jewish men are more likely to die just after Passover. Smith used a different dataset: records from a Jewish funeral home in San Francisco. He and Lee collected data on 5,111 services between 1987 and 1995, and looked at the periods surrounding not only Passover but three other significant Jewish holidays, too: Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, and Chanukah. They found no significant links between holidays and mortality, and when they looked at men’s deaths around Passover, the pattern they found was the opposite of the one Phillips identified: They saw a slight increase in deaths in the weeks before Passover. Smith argues that the dataset from the funeral home is more reliable; Phillips merely guessed which names were likely to belong to Jews, but everyone in Smith’s sample identified strongly enough with Judaism to be given a Jewish funeral. Smith’s study also looks at many more potential correlations; he’s suspicious of Phillips’s selection of Passover as the sole focus of investigation.