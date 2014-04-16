Bloomberg's Going Long on Gun Control. But 2014 Comes First.

Bloomberg’s in it for good. As much as he has spent on the gun issue in the past, there was always the chance that the capriciousness of the mega-wealthy might lead him to focus on other causes, either out of frustration with a lack of progress on the issue or because he was no longer actually mayor of a city wrestling with gun violence on a daily basis. Instead, Bloomberg is doubling down. “You have to be careful if there’s two issues you care about, and they’re good on, one bad on the other, what do you do? And I think you’ve got to pick your issue. In our case, my case, it’s guns,” he told the New York Times. “I care very much about immigration. But guns are the No. 1 thing. So I’ve got a senator who’s running for re-election. He’s terrible on guns but good on immigration. I’m going after him. That’s it.”

His team knows where it’s getting beat. Mayors Against Illegal Guns and Moms Demand Action, like the other top gun-control groups, have for the past year been rejecting the overly fatalistic assessments of their cause—they note that they got a half-dozen senators with A ratings from the NRA to vote for the background-check bill (which was called Manchin-Toomey), that candidates opposed by the NRA have winning more than losing in recent years (see most recently Terry McAuliffe in the NRA's home state of Virginia) and that they’ve gotten tough new laws passed not only in blue states like New York and Maryland but also in purple states such as Colorado (albeit at the cost of a few state senators.)

That said, they know where they are still falling short: in the numbers of calls and town-hall speakers they can muster to reach out to legislators at key moments, the numbers of voters who are not only supportive of gun control but prioritize it above others, and the amount of lobbying muscle they can put forward in state capitals. That’s why a large chunk of the $50 million will go not toward TV ads but toward sustaining Mayors Against Illegal Guns’ existing 80-person staff, which will be ramped up in election seasons. “What we are recognizing and tacking to deal with is that the 5 million members of the NRA are real and passionate and they vote, and our folks have to do that too,” said Mark Glaze, director of the Mayors group, in an interview today. “Our job is to tap into and activate the passion that still exists after Newtown. You have to go and find those people. You literally need staff out there with clipboards talking with people and signing them up, people who haven’t had a way to express that passion. Do it the old fashioned way—ask them to sign a pledge card, give them the information they need about their own candidates.”