Bloomberg's Going Long on Gun Control. But 2014 Comes First.

That said, they know where they are still falling short: in the numbers of calls and town-hall speakers they can muster to reach out to legislators at key moments, the numbers of voters who are not only supportive of gun control but prioritize it above others, and the amount of lobbying muscle they can put forward in state capitals. That’s why a large chunk of the $50 million will go not toward TV ads but toward sustaining Mayors Against Illegal Guns’ existing 80-person staff, which will be ramped up in election seasons. “What we are recognizing and tacking to deal with is that the 5 million members of the NRA are real and passionate and they vote, and our folks have to do that too,” said Mark Glaze, director of the Mayors group, in an interview today. “Our job is to tap into and activate the passion that still exists after Newtown. You have to go and find those people. You literally need staff out there with clipboards talking with people and signing them up, people who haven’t had a way to express that passion. Do it the old fashioned way—ask them to sign a pledge card, give them the information they need about their own candidates.”

Americans can keep their AR-15 military-style rifles. The new group is making clear that as ambitious as its aim to transform the debate may be, its legislative goals are going to be modest. The focus will remain, as it did last year, on expanding background checks to include gun shows and private sales, rather than on trying to ban semi-automatic assault-rifles like the AR-15s that were used in both Newtown and Aurora, Colo. It’s simple math, says Bloomberg: “You can have a ban on assault weapons. But assault weapons kill 400 people a year. They get a lot of press. But its 400 vs. 31,000 with handguns.” With the background-check issue stalled in Washington for the moment, the fight for now will be mostly at the state level—for instance, in Washington state, where supporters got a referendum to expand background checks on the November ballot.

And in many states, the effort is going to be about resisting the expansion of gun rights, rather than pushing for new restrictions. Speaking with reporters today, Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, touted the group’s recent success in beating back bills to allow gun owners to carry weapons anywhere in South Carolina without a permit, to allow guns in school parking lots in Oklahoma, and to allow guns in all local parks in Tennessee. The new group also plans to spend quite a bit on gun-death prevention issues that go beyond lobbying for restrictions, with research and outreach around suicide prevention and domestic violence.

The anti-Bloomberg backlash will only grow. The NRA and other gun-rights groups have done their utmost to cast the gun-control movement as the plaything of an ideologically-committed plutocrat, much as Democrats have tried to do with the attacks on Obamacare by the Koch brothers. That anti-Bloomberg framing seemed to undermine his group’s effort to protect pro-gun control state senators in a recall election last fall in Colorado, and it will surely be taken up more strongly now. Watts, of Moms Demand Action, acknowledges this potential downside to merging her group with Bloomberg’s, but says, essentially, that the benefit of Bloomberg’s support outweighs it: “If I learned anything over the past 18 months or so, there is very little we can do that the vocal minority will not attack,” she said in an interview today. “At the end of the day, Mayor Bloomberg is investing his money to save lives—not to benefit himself, but to save American lives, and I think that’s heroic.”

Bloomberg himself seems either unaware of this dynamic or dismissive of it: “I don’t know what your perception is of our reputation, and mine, the name Bloomberg around the country,” he told the Times. But every place he goes, he added, “You’re a rock star. People yelling out of cabs, ‘Hey, way to go!’ ” Memo to Bloomberg: the best evidence of how he’s viewed “around the country” is probably not “people yelling out of cabs.”