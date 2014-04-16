Don't Give Obama and Biden Too Much Credit For Gay Marriage

He was sitting on the beach in Delaware with his father and some friends when an older gay couple walked over to say hello. His father, a Realtor, had sold them their apartment in a building nearby. The elder Biden hugged both men and said, “Let me introduce you to my family.” One of the younger Biden’s buddies made a derogatory remark about the couple, and his father’s reaction to it stayed with him all these years. “He says: ‘As soon as they get in the apartment, you go up to the ninth floor. You walk up and knock on the door, and you apologize to them.’” When his friend refused, his father said, “Well, goddamn it, you’re not welcome in my house anymore.”

Powerful stuff, as is the following:

Biden then described another day, years later, when his own young son looked up at him quizzically after seeing two men headed off to work kiss each other goodbye on a busy street corner. “I said, ‘They love each other, honey,’ and that was it. So it was never anything that was a struggle in my mind.”

Becker presents these anecdotes as part of Biden's own journey, but both of these stories are quite clearly decades old, and Biden supported the nasty Defense of Marriage Act in 1996 (which she does mention) and remained uncommitted to gay marriage until 2012. And yet he is telling these stories to highlight his own goodness! Moreover, and contra Becker's narrative, which seems to imply that people come to their own "aha" moments on gay rights, the Biden stories don't seem to prove anything about his development or evolution.

With regard to Obama, it's the crassness which is most striking. At a fund-raiser, for example, the President was asked, “Mr. President, how can we help you evolve more quickly?” This was in reference to Obama's almost comically political formulation that he was still "evolving" on the issue. Obama's response: “I think you can tell from what I have done so far the direction that I am headed.” As was the case with Biden, Obama wants credit for holding a position he knows is wrong. That position also shows a certain contempt for voters, as if they couldn't figure out that Obama is being dishonest and, of course, supports gay marriage. Typically, White House political advisors were more concerned with burning issues, such as ensuring it was a woman who interviewed Obama when he revealed his flip-flop. (The Heilemann/Halperin book Double Down has some information on how bizarrely freaked out the White House political team was about the issue.)