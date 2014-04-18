America ate it up. That he’d paid his dues endeared him to his heroes, who clamored to be on his show, and his no-nonsense machismo earned him millions of disproportionately male fans. (Lad mags have long had a man-crush on him.) People who didn’t watch food shows because of hosts like Lagasse and Ray quickly embraced Bourdain, the anti-celebrity celebrity. And Bourdain was as willing to insult himself as others—he has always been his own harshest critic. “I suck,” he wrote in Kitchen Confidential’s preface, after describing how his media tour had turned hands “soft and lovely now—like a little baby girl’s.” In Medium Raw, he acknowledges his image as the “angry, cynical, snarky guy who says mean things on ‘Top Chef’—and I guess it would be pretty easy to keep going with that: a long-running lounge act, the exasperatedly enraged food guy…. To a great extent, that’s already happened.”

Only to a point. Bourdain indeed changed over “No Reservation”’s nine seasons. A hero like Eric Ripert, chef and co-owner of Le Bernadin, became his “best friend in the world.” He removed the small hoop in his right ear. And he began to pull punches: After meeting Lagasse and Ray, he found them not so bad after all. Call it “going soft”; call it “growing up.” Mingling with the country’s culinary elite, and settling down with a family, will do that to you. But Bourdain remained essentially Bourdainian. Sure, he’s capitalizing on his fame with a book line and food market, but he turned down far more offers, from a cookware set to a South Beach restaurant. “You know,” he told me, “these things can vaporize overnight, and when it does end I don’t want to look back and feel embarrassed about the things I’ve done. As long as I’m taking this ride, I want it to be fun, interesting, and unlike the first two-thirds of my life, not filled with regret.”

This attitude is central to the Bourdain brand: He’s down to earth, just like us, but also uncompromising, just like we hope to be. In short, we can relate to him. We, too, sometimes become cranky while traveling, no matter how beautiful the country. We can also take comfort knowing that life for Bourdain, who gets paid to see the wildest places in the world and eat some of the finest meals ever made, is not all roses—that traveling 200 days a year for work has its drawbacks. Success isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, and yet, paradoxically, we also aspire to his uncompromised success. To watch him on TV and read his books is not simply to travel vicariously or peek behind the kitchen door; his stories offer the hope that, with the right luck, you too could stumble overnight into such a life, whether it’s Bourdain’s or something else entirely—a job you only entertain in your deepest daydreams, a Hollywood actor or tech titan or pop star.

Increasingly, though, to follow Bourdain is to be reminded how unlikely that life is, how the “once-in-a-lifetime, freakishly lucky breaks that have become all too common in my life”—as he describes them in Medium Raw—almost certainly won’t happen to us, too. Watching the early episodes of “Parts Unknown”’s third season, it becomes clear that his stories could not possibly be ours—that he’s guiding us not through a world that’s accessible to us, but the world of a 1-percenter. The evidence of this has been mounting for years, but now it’s impossible to ignore, and no amount of self-deprecation can save Bourdain from appearing blind at best, hypocritical at worst.

“Parts Unknown” is, in many ways, simply a steroidal version of “No Reservations”—more hyperactive camera, lamer soundtrack—but it also reflects the rarified world Bourdain now inhabits. Whereas the first episode of the new season offers the usual fare—dhabas in Punjab, India, cultural tensions at the Pakistan border, and a miserable train ride transformed by “irresistibly charming” children and “breathtaking” views of “ridiculously deep valleys”—in the next two episodes he’s on the opposite end of the spectrum, eating unimaginably exclusive meals. There’s an uncomfortable dissonance created by these extremes, and Bourdain knows it. “I’m a person who grew up with a fair amount of self-loathing and neurotic first-world guilt,” he told me. “I travel, and I do spend a lot of my time in places where people have nothing, and really fight to live every day. I see people ground under the wheel constantly. I see that and then return to my comfortable apartment in New York, so yeah, there is a discomfort level and a consciousness of guilt that is with me and that I do consider and I do think about it. It does feature in the narrative whenever I’m writing a show.”

It features quite prominently in the second episode, which airs Sunday. At Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, the three-Michelin-star French chef Guy Savoy serves Bourdain a private meal of caviar, foie gras, and truffle soup in an ornate dining room “reserved for the whales, the high rollers, the $10-million-a-night gamblers who arrive by private plane.” Bourdain confesses to feeling guilty, telling his lone dining companion, the food writer Michael Ruhlman, “I’m trying to make myself feel better. I’m trying to prove I’m still down with the people, man. I’m still cool.” He later admits, “I feel guilty about not feeling guilty.” Any guilt has evaporated entirely by the third episode, when he tours Lyon, France, with native son Daniel Boulud. One of America’s top chefs, Boulud takes Bourdain to L’Institut Paul Bocuse, where winners of the Meilleur Ouvrier de France cook him a poularde en vessie: a chicken stuffed with foie gras and truffles, then stuffed into a pig’s bladder that inflates upon cooking. These are “Parts Unknown” indeed—not places you can access simply by buying a plane ticket and a Lonely Planet.

It’s true that, in later episodes, Bourdain travels to Mexico City, the Mississippi Delta, Sochi, and Thailand. He’ll show us some interesting things we’ve never seen, which he’ll describe with just the right balance of droll profanity and overwrought description. He’ll complain about being tired or sweaty or hung over (but not too much, because that would seem ungrateful) and he’ll remind us how incredible his job is (but not too much, because that would seem disingenuous). And he’ll continue to provide an award-winning ratings hit for CNN. But the aspirational fantasy is gone, wiped out by one too many esoteric meals with boldface names.

That’s just as well. Bourdain is now as old as his father was when he died. He can do whatever makes him happy—”Yo Gabba Gabba” guest appearances and all—and anyone who disagrees with him can fuck off. He has a right to be a “cranky old fuck,” as he’s described himself in writing, or to be, as he described himself to me, “a big happy dad these days. I don’t spend my time grinding my teeth in front of the TV set or bemoaning the fate of the world. I have the best job in the world. I have a daughter who I adore. Hey, I’m pretty happy lately.” Sure, he’s lost his edge, but, as always, he’s the first to admit it. “I’d kind of even hope that the 18-year-old me would sneer at the 57-year-old me. I think that’s the obligations of youth—to look at our elders and hopefully find something to respect eventually, but I think the immediate natural instinct should be to think it’s bullshit, to reject it.”

The food-celebrity complex today desperately needs such a critic. But because many Americans are savvy enough now to know when a culinary offense is being committed, we no longer need Anthony Bourdain to eviscerate Fieri’s gaudy fusions or Deen’s diabetes factory. Likewise, there’s nothing particularly bold about attacking food writers: Bourdain spends an entire chapter of Medium Raw to make the uncontroversial case that “Alan Richman Is a Douche,” and later in the book writes of Bittman, who is one of America’s least-shrill advocates for healthy eating, “I want to shove my head through the glass of my TV screen and take a giant bite out of his skull, scoop the soft, slurry-like material inside into my paw, and then throw it right back into his smug, fireplug face.” If only he’d spew such glorious bile at more deserving figures like chef Wylie Dufresne, whose signature dish is this absurdity, or Roy Choi, the douchiest guest judge in all 11 seasons of “Top Chef.” But of course Bourdain won’t do that: They’re pals.

Perhaps we are still living in the age of the celebrity chef, and simply the names have changed—from, say, Lagasse to Chang. After all, today’s auteurs are capitalizing on their fame much as their celebrity predecessors did, with restaurant empires and cookbooks and TV shows. But as our foodie fetishization has shifted from TV celebrities who preside over impossibly bright kitchens to celebrated chefs who make “deconstructed” dishes you can’t even see for all the foam enveloping them—or “reinvent” tacos as haute cuisine, then serve them out of a curbside truck—one food celebrity has remained famous, and that’s no coincidence. Bourdain was less a witness to this era than a key ingredient. Now, he’s like a journalist who becomes the White House spokesman: Rather than pointing out the bullshit, he’s stepping in it.