In Bourdain’s telling, he never hungered for fame—even willfully shunned it, with drug addiction, a loose tongue, and an anemic business sense—and somehow still stumbled into a presumably multi-million-dollar career. “I sort of backed into success, not giving a shit because I was so certain that I was not gonna be successful,” he told me several weeks ago. When Kitchen Confidential came out, “I had zero expectations that there was any likelihood of making a living, so I had the luxury of not caring and the luxury of freedom to be honest—which is really a luxury I guess, in television in particular, to be able to just say what you think when you think it without considering the ramifications. That’s just the privilege that I’ve enjoyed since the beginning, and haven’t really never seen any other compelling reason to be any other way or behave any differently. So I haven’t. It was never a calculated thing. I’ve been basically, since Day One, getting paid to be me, and I’m fine with that.”

This apparent authenticity, calculated or not, has inoculated him from the withering criticism heaped on his peers. But he’s a brand, whether he likes it or not, and Bourdain Inc. is more lucrative than ever: “Parts Unknown” was just renewed for four more seasons, he’s planning an international street-food market in New York City, and he has his own book-publishing line with HarperCollins Ecco. That’s made being Bourdain an increasingly awkward pursuit. He still can’t help snickering at food celebrities, but previous punching bags like Emeril Lagasse and Rachael Ray have become respected colleagues, if not outright friends. So Bourdain has turned to yet easier targets, lancing pop-chefs like Paula Deen and Guy Fieri and even an inoffensive food writer like The New York Times’ Mark Bittman. And despite railing incessantly against “the king, the clown, and the colonel”—Burger King, McDonald’s, and KFC—he gave a book deal to Marilyn Hagerty, the 87-year-old restaurant critic for the Grand Forks Herald who became Gawker famous for her earnest review of an Olive Garden. “This book kills snark dead,” Bourdain, TV’s snarkiest food celebrity, wrote in its preface.

Bourdain’s greatest flaw, though, is in not fully acknowledging how America’s culinary culture has changed since Kitchen Confidential—for the worse, in some respects. Sure, we’re no longer bumbling around the kitchen, futilely attempting to follow Lagasse’s gumbo recipe. But we fancy ourselves foodies now, capable of spotting an imposter like Fieri and recognizing a genius like David Chang. We’re living not in the age of the celebrity chef, who taught Americans how to cook like a professional, but of the auteur chef, who taught Americans exactly the opposite: that preparing professional food is an esoteric art, of which only a chosen few are capable. This latest food revolution is anything but populist, and Bourdain’s leading the charge.