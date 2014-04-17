Writer Claims Jesus Was Basically Che Guevara

The New Statesman's Mehdi Hasan has long set the standard for pieces on religion. His articles ostensibly take the form of defending faith, but they do so in such a way as to make religious people look unfairly glib and simple-minded. His new piece, unsubtly (and unironically) titled 'Jesus Was a Lefty,' makes the argument that while conservatives have claimed Jesus as one of their own, "In the words of the 19th-century French utopian philosopher Étienne Cabet, "Communism is Christianity . . . it is pure Christianity, before it was corrupted by Catholicism." And yet, despite the amount of ink he expends showing how dangerous it is for people to believe they have Jesus on their side, Hasan argues that Jesus is...on Hasan's side.

As he writes, "The unemployed son of two asylum-seekers—Joseph and Mary—who fled to Egypt to avoid the genocidal tendencies of King Herod, the Jesus of the Gospels is a bearded, sandal-wearing, unmarried rabbi from Nazareth with all the personal traits of a modern revolutionary." Jesus had all the modern traits of modern revolutionary—because most modern revolutionaries are also sandal-wearing hippie caricatures.