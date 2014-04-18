Obama Is Wrong. Democrats Shouldn't Pivot From the Obamacare Fight.

"I think that Democrats should forcefully defend, and be proud of the fact that millions of people [are being helped] because of something we did," Obama said. "I don't think we should apologize for it, and I don't think we should be defensive about it. I think think there is a strong, good, right story to tell. I think what the other side is doing and what the other side is offering would strip away protections from those families and from hundreds [sic] of millions of people who already had health insurance before the law passed."

All well taken, until he got to this line.

"I think what Democrats should do is not be defensive but we need to move on and focus on the things that are really important to the American people right now."