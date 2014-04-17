Obamacare Signups Hit 8 Million

Still, the recent news about Obamacare has been far more encouraging than seemed even remotely possible a few months ago. Several independent organizations conducting survey research—Gallup, the Rand Corporation, and the Urban Institute—have found that the number of people without health insurance is dropping. It may not drop as low in 2014 as the CBO had predicted. (My guess: It won't.) But it will still amount to millions of more people with health insurance. "This means the critics' daily predictions of ruin were wrong, as usual," says Len Nichols, the health economist at George Mason University. "People signed up, both those who need care now and those who know they might need care tomorrow. There's still much to do to make the whole system sustainable for all of us, but these numbers are definitely a major step in the right direction."

The outlook on premiums is also uncertain. Underlying medical costs appear to be rising. A spate of reports has suggested that insurers were preparing massive hikes, beyond the usual year-to-year increases. But some industry officials and consultants have indicated that the increases are more likely to be modest—and that the markets, as a whole, appear stable. There’s bound to be variation, from market to market and insurer to insurer—with some good news and, yes, some bad. But the enrollment news is an encouraging sign, particularly since the law also has some built-in shock absorbers to help insurers cope with a year or two of skewed enrollment. “Once again, we’ll have to see where the rates come out, which we really won’t know comprehensively until the fall,” Gruber told me on Thursday. “And once again we have to remember, they’ll go up. They were going up by ten-plus-percent a year before the ACA. But to match Massachusetts on the percent of young people bodes very well. It’s an outstanding outcome.”

As for politics, it’s impossible to know how, if at all, the enrollment numbers will change the debate. The 7 million threshold took on a cosmic significance, out of proportion to its relevance. But precisely because the law’s critics made such a big deal about it, coming close and maybe exceeding that number could reframe the nation's political conversation. (It should also vindicate the projections of Charles Gaba, the blogger who made enrollment projections a hobby and proved absurdly accurate.)