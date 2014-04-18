The 9/11 Trial Has Gone Completely Off the Rails

If this were just a fluke week, we could end there. If we could just catch up next week, then no big deal. But Al Shibh and the other 9/11 suspects’ trial is totally off the rails. The next hearing won’t come until June. The last one was in December.

Step back, and it gets worse. When alleged September 11 mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammed and four others were arraigned here in May 2012, their trial appeared at least a year or two away. Two years later, it appears yet another year or two or more away. KSM has been in custody already for eleven years. The families of the victims of September 11 and the country deserve resolution.

And yet resolution is nowhere in sight: The docket in Judge Pohl’s courtroom this week included nearly 20 additional issues to address once competency was established. We never got to them, either.

Instead, Al Shibh’s defense team began the week by accusing the FBI of trying to enlist one of its members as an FBI informant—a development that caught everyone unaware. What we know for sure is that two FBI agents questioned a key member of one defense team. Depending upon the extent of the FBI’s investigation—still completely unclear, to everyone in the courtroom—it could raise serious conflicts of interest for the defense lawyers with their clients. Thursday, Judge Pohl announced that he had appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the extent and impact of what he called “The FBI issue.”

Special prosecutors inevitably drag on and on—it’s hard to be thorough quickly. At the very least, it seems reasonable that the new investigation will consume the trial’s next session, slated for a single week in June. If that goes extremely smoothly—and it is very unlikely to go smoothly—the court will convene again in August. By then it will have been eight months since the last productive session last December. (The February session was cancelled.)